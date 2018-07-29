

Anthony Rendon hasn’t played for the Nationals since Wednesday. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Three days after placing third baseman Anthony Rendon to the paternity list, the Washington Nationals moved him to the family medical leave list Sunday. A club spokesperson said when Rendon will return is unclear. Players can only spend three days on the paternity list so the Nationals had to make a procedural move to keep 25 players on their active roster. Matt Reynolds, who was called up from Class AAA Syracuse to take Rendon’s place, will remain with the club.

The Nationals have started Mark Reynolds at third base in Rendon’s absence and will do so again Sunday in their series finale against the Miami Marlins. Reynolds reached the majors as a third baseman, but hadn’t started a game at the position since 2015 before this season. Sunday will be his fifth start at third base as a National. His three this weekend at Marlins Park have been an adventure.

Reynolds has made a couple spectacular plays, including a diving catch of a line drive on Saturday, but he’s also botched a few. On Friday, he made two errors on one groundball and then misplayed a groundball that took a tough hop. It was scored as a hit.

“He’s been good,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “I know he’s made some tough errors but he’s been good. When you’re missing a premium player like Anthony and you got a player like Mark to fill in, it’s pretty good.”

At the plate, Reynolds has gone 1 for 9 with five walks in the three games. He failed to drive in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of Saturday’s loss when he had runners on the corners with one out. In other words, Rendon’s presence has been missed. The 28-year-old is batting .284 with an .861 OPS this season and has supplemented the production with his usual elite defense.

NOTES

—Martinez said Stephen Strasburg will know if he can begin a throwing program by Sunday’s end. Strasburg was administered a scalene block injection to alleviate the cervical nerve impingement in his neck on Thursday. He was then prescribed 72 hours off before he could possibly resume throwing. The right-hander was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 25 — retroactive to July 22 — after making one start off a previous DL stint. That time on the disabled list was for shoulder inflammation. He and the Nationals have insisted his shoulder is fine and the only problem is the nerve, which had been causing neck discomfort since spring training.

—Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Monday in Washington to make sure the stress reaction in his left foot isn’t actually a stress fracture. Doolittle said the test is more precautionary and he could be out of his walking boot by Tuesday. The all-star was placed on the disabled list on July 10.

NATIONALS (52-52)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Matt Adams 1B

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Mark Reynolds 3B

Spencer Kieboom C

Jeremy Hellickson P

MARLINS (45-61)

Derek Dietrich LF

Brian Anderson RF

J.T. Realmuto C

Justin Bour 1B

Martín Prado 3B

JT Riddle SS

Miguel Rojas 2B

Magneuris Sierra CF

José Ureña P