MIAMI — The Nationals are not an inexperienced team. They are stocked with veterans, players with successful track records who are expected to know when to rise to the occasion. Most have been part of at least one playoff team assembled in Washington over the past six years. But the Nationals haven’t played like a group of veterans cognizant of their precarious situation most of this season, and they didn’t again Sunday. Instead, they were listless in a 5-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, squandering a precious opportunity to climb in the standings against a non-contender they’ve dominated the past two seasons.

The result, which sealed a series split after Saturday’s 10-inning loss, was perplexing to those in the visitors’ clubhouse at Marlins Park. Manager Dave Martinez called the team’s performance “flat.” Outfielder Adam Eaton mentioned the Nationals’ lack of “a sense of urgency” several times. Pitcher Jeremy Hellickson insisted the team knows it can compete with anyone. Time, though, is running out.

“Sometimes when you try too hard, it goes the opposite way,” Eaton said. “We’ve got to start having a sense of urgency and having an approach every single day. You can have leadership and you can have guys in the clubhouse that have been here, done that, but it takes a collective group to all pull in the right direction and know what has to get done and has the willingness to win every single day. I think we have that. There’s just got to be a play, there’s got to be a game, there’s got to be a time where you see that come out and then all of a sudden things start rolling in the right direction.”

Whether the Nationals will have a chance to make it happen with those in the clubhouse Sunday will be decided over the next 36 hours. Baseball’s nonwaiver trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. The team’s front office will decide whether to buy, sell or stand pat. At 52-53, Washington sits six games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Atlanta Braves are 4 1/2 games ahead of the Nationals. On the wild-card side, Washington is six games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second NL slot. Four teams stand between the Nationals and that playoff spot.

The Nationals have 57 games to make a run. Asked how he would sell his club to General Manager Mike Rizzo and his front office, Martinez pointed out that the lineup is finally whole with Eaton, Daniel Murphy, and Ryan Zimmerman playing regularly. He hinted that Stephen Strasburg should return soon from the disabled list and Sean Doolittle should follow soon after. But he also acknowledged the Nationals are at “a pivotal point” in their season. Time isn’t on their side.

“We’re going to keep pushing,” Martinez said. “We’re going to keep going. Not by any means are we giving up. I know we’re not down here. I know they’re not up there. I know Rizzo is not that guy. I know the front office ain’t those people, so we got to keep pushing. But we got to do it here. Regardless of what happens after this deadline, we got to play baseball, consistently every day.”

