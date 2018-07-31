

Bryce Harper is apparently staying put. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Starting some time Monday evening, as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline inched nearer, Bryce Harper-mania seized the baseball world. Word spread that the Washington Nationals were listening to offers for the six-time all-star, and slowly but surely, news trickled out that other teams might have legitimate interest. As of late Monday night, people familiar with their plans said the Nationals had not ruled out trading Harper. Everything seemed to be gaining the momentum these things always do at this time of year, hurtling toward a conclusion suddenly deemed inevitable.

Then, General Manager Mike Rizzo, who said he went sleepless Monday night, sent a text message to The Post.

“Bryce is not going anywhere,” it read. “I believe in this team.”

The Nationals never seemed likely to tear the whole thing down, to sell all their impending free agents and engage in a total rebuild. Rizzo is not one for surrender, and does not believe their window closes after this year. The organization has also fielded calls and gauged interest on high-priced relievers such as Kelvin Herrera and Shawn Kelley, while continuing to pursue Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. According to people familiar with the talks between those teams, the Nationals upgraded their offer for Realmuto this week and Miami rejected it anyway. Rizzo is not selling, not completely, and does not seem willing to concede this season just yet.

The Nationals were in touch with multiple teams Monday about Harper, according to people familiar with their plans. One team that spoke to them last night said the Nationals told them they had multiple deals in the works for multiple players, including Harper. That team got the sense the Nationals got cold feet late last night, and that they would not consummate those deals. Rizzo always said they would have to be blown away, and apparently they were not.

The Nationals would almost certainly have wanted any suitor’s offer to include relieving them of the remainder of Harper’s $21.63 million salary for 2018. People around the team have speculated they would ask an exorbitant return from any team that might have interest in the six-time all-star. Early speculation suggested big-market teams such as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers could have the most interest in the free-agent-to-be. But the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics also fit as teams that needed an outfielder and could pick up the rest of Harper’s salary.

By trading Harper now, the Nationals would have a) guaranteed a handpicked return for a player who could leave in free agency and yield only a draft pick if he does, b) freed up a place in the outfield for top prospect Victor Robles, giving the Nationals a dynamic outfield rotation of Robles, Juan Soto, Michael A. Taylor and Adam Eaton, and c) relieved that ever-present cloud of speculation about where Harper will go after this season and why he has been treated somewhat differently here over the years. Harper has always qualified as polarizing, and comments like the one he made Saturday night — when he said the Nationals would not have lost had Realmuto been on their side — alienate teammates who take silent notice.

Rizzo has been a staunch, outspoken defender of Harper. He saw the benefits in getting an arbitration deal done with Harper two years ahead of this tense free agent season. When an anonymous executive criticized Harper this spring, Rizzo found a reporter to whom he could defend Harper vehemently. The Lerner family, which owns the team, has gushed over Harper like one of their own, and Harper himself got emotional when speaking about his Nationals tenure after his victory in that hometown Home Run Derby. But everyone involved has prepared for the potential of Harper’s departure for years, and all indications from those inside the front office are that the Nationals do not want to put 20 percent or more of their payroll into one player. With Harper and other free agents coming off the books next year, this team’s payroll could plummet to $140 million or beyond.

No one seems sure what Harper might earn in free agency after struggling to hit above .215 this season while his strikeout rates jumped to their highest point since 2014. But most people believe Harper will ask for at least something near the $325 million Giancarlo Stanton got from the Marlins. The Nationals might not see a reason to tie up so much money in Harper when Robles, Soto, Eaton and Taylor are under team control for the foreseeable future.

But while trading Harper now makes baseball sense if the Nationals do not think they can sign him anyway, it would also represent a seismic emotional shift in this franchise’s path. All baseball decisions have to run through ownership, but this one is a full organization decision. Rizzo can’t simply get his deal in place and pull the trigger. If the Lerner family indeed decides to stand pat, the Nationals will stand pat, regardless of what their front office believes is the best baseball decision — even if standing pat now means holding onto a player that knows his team was willing to trade him two months before free agency.

And therein lies another awkward part of all this, that while the Nationals did not want anyone to know they would be listening on Harper, they cannot deny it now. Harper will know they considered offers that would have sent him elsewhere. He is an already talked-about presence in a much talked-about clubhouse with a vastly underachieving team, a combination that could prove volatile. Whatever they do by 4 p.m. Eastern, the Nationals will be 5 1/2 games back in the National League East when they begin play with the New York Mets this evening, a surmountable deficit they could still eclipse. Apparently, they will try to do so with him, and Rizzo will do his best to suggest this team wanted to do it with Harper all along.

Jorge Castillo contributed to this report.

