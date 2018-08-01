

The message is clear now, delivered first by the trade of Brandon Kintzler, then emphatically when the Washington Nationals designated Shawn Kelley for assignment early Wednesday morning.

“If you’re not in, you’re in the way,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said hours later, acknowledging that the reason he sent both men packing was his feeling that they were undermining clubhouse culture.

Kelley threw his glove and glared into the dugout after allowing a home run to Austin Jackson in what had been a 25-1 game. Kelley said afterward that he was frustrated with umpires missing calls and prodding him on his pace. Manager Dave Martinez, protecting his player, said he believed that’s all it was. Rizzo said he saw what many who noticed Kelley’s glare inferred. Kelley was frustrated to be pitching in a game such as that one in the first place and showed up his manager.

“I [interpreted it that way]. It may not have been, but that’s the way I looked at it,” Rizzo said. ” . . . After what happened before the game yesterday, getting ready for post-deadline season, I thought it was truly a day we should have been happy and celebrating — we had a big win against a division rival and felt good about ourselves — and such a selfish act is not what we’re here for.”

The Nationals signed Kelley to a three-year, $15 million dollar deal before the 2016 season. In his 2 1/2 years with them, he grew into a beloved clubhouse presence, a jovial guy who made newcomers feel comfortable. After his outburst Tuesday night, Max Scherzer and Ryan Madson spoke with Kelley in hushed tones, the kind of conversation they do not usually have with veteran teammates after bad performances. Obviously, they noticed his reaction. Everyone did, and Rizzo believed he had to move.

“It’s pretty cut and dry. You guys all saw it. The act that he portrayed on the field last night was disrespectful to the name on the front of the jersey, the organization, specifically Davey Martinez,” Rizzo said. “And you’re either in or you’re in the way. And I thought he was in the way.”

Kelley had bounced back from a brutal 2017 season and was pitching to a 3.34 ERA in 35 appearances. A person familiar with the Nationals’ plans said they listened to offers for the free agent-to-be before Tuesday’s nonwaiver trade deadline and they could still get something for him now that he has been designated for assignment. He is the second well-liked veteran to go in the last 24 hours, as Rizzo dealt Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs just before the deadline. People familiar with the situation said Rizzo confronted Kintzler about being the anonymous source for various reports that painted an unflattering picture of the Nationals’ clubhouse culture. Kintzler denied being that source in an interview on 106.7 the Fan on Wednesday.

“I’ve never talked to that [author] Jeff Passan guy in my life, so that’s an interesting accusation,” Kintzler said on the show “Grant & Danny.” “I know for a fact that someone got him to admit his source was not a player, so it wasn’t me. I’ve never talked to that guy in my life.”

Rizzo didn’t explicitly acknowledge that clubhouse culture was the reasoning behind the Kintzler deal but did not reject the premise when asked whether his decisions on Kintzler and Kelley represented a shift in mentality about players who undermine their manager.

“We’ve always had that stance. We’ve always had a stance that if you’re not with us, you’re against us, and you’re in the way,” Rizzo said. “The culture here has been so good for so long. We’ve had so much success over the last seven years that we’re not going to let anybody interfere with that success. . . . We’re not going to let any one person derail what we’re going to do.”

Martinez seemed to struggle to with the move, eyes welling for the second time in two days when he spoke about having to designate Kelley, whom he said he “respected” and “is not a bad person.”

The Nationals will have to absorb the remaining portion of Kelley’s salary, unless another team picks him up on waivers, which seems unlikely. That, in itself, should demonstrate the frustration the front office felt at his outburst and the optics it created for a team already answering questions about its clubhouse culture.

Without him, the Nationals have lost two of their most outspoken veterans in the bullpen, leaving Madson, injured Sean Doolittle and newcomer Kelvin Herrera as the longest-tenured members of that corps.

“Those are two guys within our bullpen, two of our more vocal guys. They were vocal leaders, and they led that way,” Doolittle said. “Now it’s going to fall on somebody to kind of step up and assume that role.”

The Nationals recalled right-hander Jimmy Cordero to replace Kelley on the roster. The 26-year-old is pitching to a 1.88 ERA in 38 games for Syracuse this season and has struck out more than a batter per inning. In Cordero and Wander Suero, the Nationals get two durable, versatile relievers who can provide them multiple innings. Kintzler and Kelley, as more veteran players with injury histories, limited Martinez’s options more.

But jettisoning Kelley was not about on-field performance. Rizzo left no doubt about that.

Scott Allen contributed to this report.

