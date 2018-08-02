

The Washington Nationals have their team now. They did not trade away their biggest pieces. They are going to try to make things work.

Their general manager sent a message, too. “If you’re not in, you’re in the way,” he said after he designated reliever Shawn Kelley for assignment early Wednesday morning. Mike Rizzo is standing behind Dave Martinez, and he hopes this group and this manager will be enough to make a run. If they are going to do so, they must make it soon and must show well against the resurgent Reds this weekend at Nationals Park. Below, find a few things to think about ahead of their four-game series with Cincinnati, a team they have not played since early April, when everything was far different than it is now.

RIGGLEMAN RETURNS

Since the Nationals last saw the Reds, they fired manager Bryan Price and replaced him with a familiar interim: Jim Riggleman. Under Riggleman, the team has gone 45-45, though that charge was not enough to prevent a minor sell-off at the nonwaiver trade deadline. The Reds sent outfielder Adam Duvall to the Atlanta Braves; most expected them to do far more. They did not deal Matt Harvey, who will face the Nationals on Saturday. They did not deal reliever Raisel Iglesias, of whom Nationals evaluators think highly. And they did not deal second baseman Scooter Gennett, who terrorized the Nationals in April, even as they swept the Reds in that series.

So a mostly intact version of the Reds will arrive at Nationals Park, led by Riggleman in his first managerial stint since quitting the Nationals’ job amid a contract dispute in 2011.

RELIEF REMODEL

After trading Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, then jettisoning Kelley on Wednesday, the Nationals’ bullpen looks far different for this weekend’s series than it has at any time this season. Ryan Madson is now its most veteran member. Kelvin Herrera and Sean Doolittle have the most clout. Doolittle’s stress reaction has not calmed down enough to allow him to pitch, so Madson will set up Herrera for the foreseeable future. They have relatively inexperienced pieces around them.

Matt Grace and Wander Suero can give multiple innings. Justin Miller can serve as a middle-inning option. Sammy Solis can face lefties like he normally does. Jimmy Cordero probably will get a chance to prove himself in low-leverage situations. As Doolittle said Wednesday when asked about the departures of Kelley and Kintzler, “Well, we got younger.” He and his fellow relative veterans will have to sort through their roles as younger pitchers try to establish theirs.

ROTATION RESET?

As the Nationals plunged in the standings in June and July, their rotation let them down. Gio Gonzalez struggled. Tanner Roark struggled. Jeremy Hellickson and Stephen Strasburg missed time with injury. But over the past week or so, despite another injury to Strasburg, the rotation has started pitching like the group that helped this team contend in every season since 2012.

Roark followed up an eight-inning gem last week with seven innings of one-run ball Tuesday. Gonzalez threw seven innings of one-run ball in his last start, too. Hellickson struggled more in his previous outing than he has for most of his Nationals tenure, but Scherzer looked as strong as he has in some time in his most recent outing. Nationals starters have the lowest ERA in the National League over the past week.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Thursday: RHP Tyler Mahle vs. RHP Max Scherzer

Friday: RHP Anthony DeSclafani vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez

Saturday: RHP Matt Harvey vs. RHP Jeremy Hellickson

Sunday: RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Tanner Roark

