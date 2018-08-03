Ryan Zimmerman’s place in the Washington Nationals’ batting order did not initially change when he came off the disabled list on July 20 after dealing with oblique and calf injuries. He was starting less than before his DL stint, splitting time with Matt Adams at first base, but he batted in the middle of the lineup when he was in it. He batted fourth in four of his first five starts. In the other, he batted third.
Zimmerman went 7 for 22 with three doubles and a home run in those starts. He produced. But Manager Dave Martinez dropped him to seventh — behind Anthony Rendon, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Daniel Murphy — for Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds for a reason beyond Zimmerman’s control: those other players have been hitting the ball well.
“I just liked those guys grouped together,” Martinez said. “My thing is, the way we’re swinging the bats, just try to score early and get those lefties up as much as possible. That had nothing to do with Zim. I liked that group together right now. They seem to be doing well.”
Anthony DeSclafani, a right-hander, is Cincinnati’s starting pitcher Friday, which hurt Zimmerman’s standing, but it remains noteworthy. The last time Zimmerman started a game that low in the batting order was during his disastrous 2016 season, on Sept. 24. He hasn’t started a game below the fifth spot this season. It’s unusual.
But the Nationals offense is finally clicking, displaying the length the club had always envisioned thanks in large part to Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper’s recent resurgences. After batting around three times in the previous three games, they’ll look to inflict more damage on a subpar pitching staff Friday night.
GLOVER ON THE RADAR
Martinez hinted that Koda Glover, who hasn’t appeared in a big league game this season, could join the club soon. Glover began pitching in the minors on July 7 after dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s pitched to a 3.00 ERA with nine strikeouts and one walk in six outings for Class AAA Syracuse.
“We’ll see what happens but we know he’s there,” Martinez said. “Well aware of that and he’s pitching well and his velocity is up there. We want him to continue to do that.”
REDS (48-61)
Jose Peraza SS
Joey Votto 1B
Eugenio Suarez 3B
Scooter Gennett 2B
Phillip Ervin LF
Brandon Dixon RF
Curt Casali C
Anthony DeSclafani P
Billy Hamilton CF
NATIONALS (55-53)
Adam Eaton RF
Trea Turner SS
Anthony Rendon 3B
Bryce Harper CF
Juan Soto LF
Daniel Murphy 2B
Ryan Zimmerman 1B
Matt Wieters C
Gio Gonzalez P