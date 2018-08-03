

Ryan Zimmerman was dropped in Friday’s batting order through no fault of his own. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Ryan Zimmerman’s place in the Washington Nationals’ batting order did not initially change when he came off the disabled list on July 20 after dealing with oblique and calf injuries. He was starting less than before his DL stint, splitting time with Matt Adams at first base, but he batted in the middle of the lineup when he was in it. He batted fourth in four of his first five starts. In the other, he batted third.

Zimmerman went 7 for 22 with three doubles and a home run in those starts. He produced. But Manager Dave Martinez dropped him to seventh — behind Anthony Rendon, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Daniel Murphy — for Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds for a reason beyond Zimmerman’s control: those other players have been hitting the ball well.

“I just liked those guys grouped together,” Martinez said. “My thing is, the way we’re swinging the bats, just try to score early and get those lefties up as much as possible. That had nothing to do with Zim. I liked that group together right now. They seem to be doing well.”

Anthony DeSclafani, a right-hander, is Cincinnati’s starting pitcher Friday, which hurt Zimmerman’s standing, but it remains noteworthy. The last time Zimmerman started a game that low in the batting order was during his disastrous 2016 season, on Sept. 24. He hasn’t started a game below the fifth spot this season. It’s unusual.

But the Nationals offense is finally clicking, displaying the length the club had always envisioned thanks in large part to Daniel Murphy and Bryce Harper’s recent resurgences. After batting around three times in the previous three games, they’ll look to inflict more damage on a subpar pitching staff Friday night.

GLOVER ON THE RADAR

Martinez hinted that Koda Glover, who hasn’t appeared in a big league game this season, could join the club soon. Glover began pitching in the minors on July 7 after dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s pitched to a 3.00 ERA with nine strikeouts and one walk in six outings for Class AAA Syracuse.

“We’ll see what happens but we know he’s there,” Martinez said. “Well aware of that and he’s pitching well and his velocity is up there. We want him to continue to do that.”

REDS (48-61)

Jose Peraza SS

Joey Votto 1B

Eugenio Suarez 3B

Scooter Gennett 2B

Phillip Ervin LF

Brandon Dixon RF

Curt Casali C

Anthony DeSclafani P

Billy Hamilton CF

NATIONALS (55-53)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper CF

Juan Soto LF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Matt Wieters C

Gio Gonzalez P