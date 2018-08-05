

Greg Holland with the Cardinals last month. (Jon Durr/Getty Images)

After sending out veteran relievers Brandon Kintzler and Shawn Kelley last week, the Washington Nationals are in discussions to sign recently released veteran Greg Holland, according to people familiar with the situation. Holland had signed a $14 million deal to close for the St. Louis Cardinals, who released him this week after he pitched to a 7.92 ERA in 25 appearances and could not stay healthy. Holland cleared waivers, so the Nationals are free to negotiate a new deal with him, and do not have to pick up the rest of his massive 2018 salary. No deal is complete as of Sunday afternoon.

The Nationals had interest in Holland before. The former Royals closer has World Series experience, and would likely serve as late-inning depth if he could recover his form. The Nationals have time to let him find his way, as even with closer Sean Doolittle on the disabled list, they have Ryan Madson and Kelvin Herrera to pitch the eighth and ninth. Holland could handle lower leverage innings until he proves himself capable of handling later ones like he did for the Royals during their playoff run, when Herrera served as one of his setup men. Tim Collins was also a part of that bullpen.

The 32-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery late in the 2015 season, and pitched to a 3.61 ERA in 61 appearances with the Colorado Rockies in 2017, his first year back. But he did not find a job until Opening Day of this season when the Cardinals scooped him up, and reports from St. Louis after his release suggested the Cardinals’ front office might have rushed him into action after a truncated spring training. If the Nationals can find a way to revitalize him, they might add crafty complement to the harder throwers in the back of their bullpen. Holland, by the way, is represented by Scott Boras.

Adding Holland would give the Nationals a more veteran presence, and a roster spot could be easily cleared by sending inexperienced, hard-throwing righty Jimmy Cordero back to Syracuse. Koda Glover is another option to provide bullpen depth down the stretch, though he is still working his way back from a long-term shoulder injury, and the Nationals want to be sure he is fully healthy and durable before bringing him back to the majors.

Holland has a 2.93 ERA in 402 career appearances. If his season ended today, it would be the first of his career in which he didn’t average more than a strikeout per inning.