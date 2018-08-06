

The Nationals could add to their lineup. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

As of late Sunday night, the Washington Nationals remained in talks with veteran reliever Greg Holland, a right-hander who has closed in the World Series but who was released by the St. Louis Cardinals last week. Earlier Sunday afternoon, they traded Shawn Kelley, whose departure was a foregone conclusion after they designated him for assignment Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics sent international bonus pool money to Washington in return.

Last Tuesday’s nonwaiver trade deadline marked the unofficial end of the trading season, but rosters can evolve until Sept. 1, when any player who is going to participate in the playoffs must be officially a part of the organization for which he will participate. In other words, teams still have plenty of time to mold their rosters, and the Nationals have a history of making waiver deals. Two years ago, they acquired Marc Rzepczynski from the Athletics for prospect Max Schrock. Four years ago, they claimed left-handed reliever Matt Thornton off waivers from the New York Yankees. While their history is not so lengthy as to guarantee more moves, this year’s team — which held pat at the deadline as it failed to distinguish itself as a contender or pretender — could see reason to do more than usual.

Should the Nationals finalize a deal with Holland — and as of late Sunday night, no deal was official, according to a person familiar with the situation — they would be taking a chance on a 32-year-old with a 7.92 ERA who couldn’t stay healthy in St. Louis this season. Holland’s postseason experience and lengthy track record make him an enticing “why not?” option, particularly for a bullpen that lost experienced members Kelley and Brandon Kintzler in the last week.

[Boswell: A weight has been lifted off Bryce Harper and he’s ready for the Nationals’ final stand]

Whatever happens with Holland, the Nationals might not need to make many more bullpen moves this month. They have right-hander Koda Glover in Class AAA Syracuse where he has a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances and has struck out 15 batters in 10 2/3 innings. Glover is 25 and coming off a major shoulder injury, which has inspired the Nationals to take things slow. But he should help them again this season, and the depth behind him remains strong, too. Washington could call on Tim Collins, Trevor Gott and others to fill spots down the stretch.

The Nationals do not seem to need much help in their lineup either. Manager Dave Martinez is already navigating a jam of four players for three starting outfield spots, with Michael A. Taylor often the odd man out as Juan Soto, Bryce Harper and Adam Eaton have all made themselves indispensable. They have a solid backup infielder in Wilmer Difo, and are dripping with first basemen. Perhaps a veteran utility man makes sense to replace Howie Kendrick, who tore his Achilles’ tendon in May. But the Nationals have stuck with Difo all season, and they like his ability to play all over the field and hit from both sides of the plate.

Perhaps the Nationals, with the worst OPS from their catchers in baseball, will be able to find a veteran on the waiver wire to bolster that position down the stretch. A handful of veteran catchers having more productive seasons than Matt Wieters linger on non-contending teams, which might be willing to part with them. But the Nationals have had time to make a move and improve their production behind the plate before. They have stuck with Wieters all season.

The Nationals are also considering short-term help in the rotation, according to people familiar with their plans. The greatest indictment of their starting pitching depth, weakened by injuries to Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde, is that Jefry Rodriguez will start Tuesday’s series opener against the division rival Atlanta Braves, in the midst of a pennant race. While Tommy Milone has emerged as a steady veteran presence, Gio Gonzalez continues to struggle, making the Nationals seem vulnerable in the rotation at a time when they cannot afford cracks in what is normally their armor against extended mediocrity. Perhaps a veteran could come cheaply, and at the very least provide some depth for this aging rotation down the stretch.

The Nationals held their cards at the trade deadline, unwilling to reach for players who might have made a splash. Now, they must decide what deals exist on the waiver market, and exactly how much help this team needs.

