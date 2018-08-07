

Bryce Harper has spent plenty of time on the bases since the all-star break. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Every game at this point in the season is important for the Washington Nationals, but the ones against the teams they’re chasing in the standings, such as the four they’re going to play over the next three days against the Atlanta Braves, are crucial.

Washington (57-54) enters the four-game, three-day series at Nationals Park, which begins Tuesday with a split doubleheader, 4 1/2 games behind the Braves (60-48) for the second wild card spot. Four other teams stand between Washington and Atlanta. The first-place Philadelphia Phillies are six games ahead in the National League East. The Nationals have nine games remaining against the Phillies and seven against the Braves. Those games are the best way to make up ground in the standings. It starts Tuesday.

BRAVING THE STORM

While the Nationals must play a couple doubleheaders in four days, Tuesday marks the beginning of a long, grueling stretch for the Braves. Tuesday’s two games are the first of 48 in 48 days for Atlanta. Whether it has a chance advance to the postseason for the first time in five years will be determined in those 48 days — a span that includes 40 games against teams currently at .500 or better.

The Braves didn’t make a splash before the nonwaiver trade deadline but will report to Nationals Park Tuesday with a few new pieces for the stretch run. Atlanta acquired outfielder Adam Duvall from the Cincinnati Reds to start against left-handed pitchers, reliever Jonny Venters from the Tampa Bay Rays, and starter Kevin Gausman and reliever Brad Brach from the Baltimore Orioles.

THE BRYCE IS RIGHT?

A superstar slugger batting .234 typically isn’t cause for optimism for a club, but Bryce Harper’s .234 is different. Just three weeks ago his batting average, a hot topic across the sport, was an anemic .214. It had plunged as low as .209 a month earlier. Harper was hitting home runs and taking his walks, but he remained in the unusual rut and an escape seemed distant. But since the all-star break — and his thrilling home run derby victory — the impending free agent’s bat has sizzled and his average has climbed.

Harper is batting .367 with a 1.157 OPS, three home runs, 14 RBI and six doubles in 62 plate appearances since the break. He has multiple hits in seven of the 14 games he’s started. Harper has 16 strikeouts during the span, but he’s also walked 10 times. The success is tied to his increased tendency to hit the ball up the middle and the other way. That’s when Harper is at his best and for months he wasn’t. He’s constantly getting on base for Juan Soto and the resurgent Daniel Murphy behind him.

The constant traffic has led to more runs — Washington’s 92 since the break are the third-most in baseball — and a 9-5 record.

DOWN TO JEFRY

The Nationals are starting Jefry Rodriguez in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader — a game that could prove to have a profound impact on their postseason hopes — because they have no other choice. Erick Fedde is on the disabled list. So is Stephen Strasburg, which forced Washington to call up Tommy Milone to replace him in the rotation. Austin Voth is the other starting pitcher on the Nationals’ 40-man roster in the minor leagues, but he pitched Sunday for Class AAA Syracuse after serving as Washington’s 26th man in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Rodriguez’s major league debut came in Atlanta in an emergency relief spot after Jeremy Hellickson injured his hamstring four pitches into his start. Rodriguez held the Braves scoreless for 4 2/3 innings. His debut was a resounding success. But he hasn’t replicated that when given the chance at the big league level since. In three starts, Rodriguez, who relies on two pitches, has allowed 15 runs across 14 innings. He has never recorded an out in the sixth inning.

Perhaps the Nationals will have Milone, who is slated to start Wednesday, ready Tuesday in case Rodriguez gets chased early. Or they could just have the bullpen wear it and hope Max Scherzer pitches deep into Game 2. Regardless, it’s not an ideal situation for a club in need of taking these head-to-head matchups against clubs ahead of them in the standings.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Tuesday (Game 1): LHP Max Fried vs. RHP Jefry Rodriguez

Tuesday (Game 2): LHP Sean Newcomb vs. RHP Max Scherzer

Wednesday: RHP Mike Foltynewicz vs. LHP Tommy Milone

Thursday: RHP Anibal Sanchez vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez

Read more:

It’s August but the Nationals might not be done making moves

Sean Doolittle feels compelled to speak out — even when it concerns a teammate

Boswell: A weight has been lifted off Bryce Harper, and he’s ready for Nationals’ final stand

Nationals officially cut ties with Shawn Kelley in trade to the Athletics