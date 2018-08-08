

The Nationals were shocked to see Juan Soto get ejected Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Juan Soto stepped into the batter’s box for his third plate appearance in the sixth inning Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves as he normally does. The Washington Nationals’ teenage sensation took a big swipe with his left leg, from the back to the front, and tapped his feet with his bat. Then he said something to home plate umpire Greg Gibson, who leaned in and appeared to ask Soto to repeat himself. Soto appeared to, but in a subdued manner. He didn’t look angry. He didn’t raise his voice. Gibson promptly ejected Soto anyway with the Nationals facing a 7-2 deficit in a pivotal National League East matchup.

The decision provoked a more animated discussion between the umpire and the 19-year-old left fielder, who was then pushed aside by Manager Dave Martinez. Soto continued offering his opinion in a subdued manner until third base coach Bob Henley and first base coach Tim Bogar pulled him back. Soto, arguably the Nationals’ best hitter this season, walked off the field. It was his first career ejection.

You can read the Greg Gibson’s lips on why he ejected Soto: “He walked right up here and told me the ball was inside the last at-bat.” They don’t like when rookies do that. Veterans can get away with it. pic.twitter.com/pM96XZdOZO — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) August 9, 2018

Hitting coach Kevin Long joined him. Long was barking at Gibson from the top step of the Nationals’ dugout with several others also shouting onto the field. Martinez stayed to plead his case to Gibson and crew chief Jerry Layne, but wasn’t tossed. It was Long’s second ejection his season. That’s one more than the manager.

Both clubs were not pleased with Gibson’s strike zone up to that point. Both center fielders — Bryce Harper and Ronald Acuna Jr. — struck out looking at pitches they believed were balls. Strike zone technology suggests they were.

Soto’s words likely stemmed from his own disagreement with Gibson in his previous at-bat in the fourth inning, which ended with the rookie of the year front-runner — and strike-zone discipline extraordinaire — striking out on a borderline slider down and in. Soto expressed his frustration but Gibson didn’t engage. He did in the sixth inning, however, and Soto’s night was over.

