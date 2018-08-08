

Kelvin Herrera will spend some time on the DL. (Nick Wass/AP)

The Washington Nationals placed interim closer Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, about 18 hours after he walked off the Nationals Park mound in the ninth inning with what he and his manager called shoulder tightness. Herrera underwent an MRI exam Wednesday morning, and the team placed him on the disabled list with a rotator cuff impingement. Original closer Sean Doolittle is already on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his foot. A week after they jettisoned veteran relievers Brandon Kintzler and Shawn Kelley, a day after they signed Greg Holland, the Nationals’ depth chart is thinning.

The team recalled right-hander Koda Glover to replace Herrera, bringing the 25-year-old back to the big leagues since he landed on the disabled list last summer with rotator cuff trouble of his own. Glover, who pairs a 98-mph fastball with a devastating slider, has long been considered a potential closer of the future here. The Nationals have Ryan Madson as a clear interim closer, though Madson has always been more comfortable in the seventh and eighth than as a closer. Glover will likely adopt setup duties sooner than later, with Justin Miller available to help out, too.

Glover is pitching to a 5.08 ERA in 42 major league appearances, and is pitching to a 2.25 ERA in eight appearances for Class AAA Syracuse.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (58-55)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper CF

Juan Soto LF

Matt Adams 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Matt Wieters C

Tommy Milone P