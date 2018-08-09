

Bryce Harper was drilled in the seventh inning on Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

A couple hours before perhaps the Washington Nationals’ most important game this season, Bryce Harper was scratched from the team’s lineup Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Harper was originally slated to bat clean up and play center field 14 hours after taking a pitch off his right shin in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

It was the second time Harper was hit in the shin in less than a week — the first, against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday night, was slightly higher on the leg. Harper was removed from Saturday’s game, but was back in the lineup on Sunday.

Manager Dave Martinez thought Harper would play on Thursday when he left Nationals Park Wednesday night. He stayed in the game after getting drilled, and clobbered a line drive in the ninth inning that resulted in a backbreaking double play. X-rays on the leg were negative. He was sore, but Harper figured he’d be fine by first pitch Thursday. But Martinez said Harper was still sore, couldn’t get loose, and couldn’t flex his ankle Thursday morning. He then decided to remove him from his lineup. Michael A. Taylor took his spot in center field.

“Rather than him trying to play through it, we thought the best option for him would be to come off the bench if we need him,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, throughout the day he can get loose. He’ll get treatment most of the day so, hopefully, we’ll get him ready to pinch-hit.”

NOTES

—Stephen Strasburg said he threw 42 pitches during his bullpen session Wednesday. Most importantly, he felt good on Thursday, an encouraging development after experiencing recovery difficulties before landing on the disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. Strasburg said he’ll “probably” throw another bullpen Friday. Martinez said the team will determine when he goes on a rehab assignment after that next session.

—Joe Ross tossed three scoreless innings in the Gulf Coast League on Monday in his first game since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

“I heard he threw well,” Martinez said. “You know, he’s still got some time, but I heard he threw well and is progressing every day. He looked good.”

Martinez added Ross could rejoin the Nationals before the end of the season, and possibly as a reliever. The 25-year-old right-hander owns a 3.95 ERA in 48 career games, including 45 starts.

BRAVES (62-49)

Ronald Acuna Jr. LF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Freddie Freeman 1B

Nick Markakis RF

Kurt Suzuki C

Charlie Culberson 3B

Ender Inciarte CF

Dansby Swanson SS

Anibal Sanchez P

NATIONALS (58-56)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto LF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Matt Wieters C

Gio Gonzalez P