

Michael A. Taylor rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the Nationals’ win Thursday afternoon. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Michael A. Taylor was eating breakfast when he found out he would be starting in Thursday’s pivotal series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

It was a few hours before first pitch, and he had to get ready to take the place of Bryce Harper, who had been ruled out of the game because of swelling on his right shin after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s loss. In that time frame, Taylor needed to adjust his mindset and prepare.

In the end, Taylor provided significant contributions in Washington’s 6-3 win, finishing the day with a home run and some of his usual strong defense — a performance Manager Dave Martinez called “huge.”

In the fourth inning, Taylor deposited a 1-0 slider from Braves reliever Wes Parsons over the visitors’ bullpen in left field to put the Nationals up, 3-1.

Parsons entered in the third after starter Anibal Sanchez left the game with a left calf contusion thanks to being hit by a comebacker. Taylor was the one responsible for that, too.

“It’s an adjustment,” Taylor said, regarding the pitching change. “You don’t really have time to come back in and rewrite a whole new game plan. But just go out there and watch a little video and try to put together good at-bats.”

He did manage some strong at-bats, but also showed up on the defensive end, making a diving catch in the sixth inning. Positioned in right-center, Taylor sprinted across the outfield and laid out his body — full superman position — to secure the out.

Come for the tater, stay for the diving catch. pic.twitter.com/IWouQoLDxu — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 9, 2018

“I’ve said it before, he’s a Gold Glover,” Martinez said.

Taylor began the season as Washington’s Opening Day center fielder, but ever since Juan Soto was called up in May, he’s been relegated to the role of fourth outfielder. Playing time has come sparingly, and mostly against left-handed pitchers. However, he appeared in all four of Washington’s games against Atlanta.

After starting in both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader and going 1-for-7, he replaced Soto on Wednesday after the rookie’s sixth inning ejection. In that game’s final three innings, Taylor went 1 for 3 with a single and a pair of strikeouts.

Taylor admitted that hitting after not playing for a while is difficult. Defense, on the other hand, is easier to prepare for when you are not seeing as much regular time.

“I think just a comfort thing is something that is tough to get in practice,” Taylor said. “It’s a little easier to replicate game reps off the bat in batting practice than it is seeing a live pitcher. I think defense is a little something that is an easier transition when you’re not playing as much.”

While Martinez usually saves him for when the Nationals face lefties, Taylor argued that he is comfortable facing anyone. Thursday’s game seemed to back that up, with Taylor facing multiple right-handed pitchers. With the Nats transitioning to their series against the Chicago Cubs, Martinez plans on using Taylor in the way they have in the past.

“They have a couple lefties, so I’m sure he’s going to get an opportunity to play as well,” Martinez said. “I love Michael Taylor, I’ve said it before. We have to find ways to get him in there, it’s tough, but he’s a really good player.”

