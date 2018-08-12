

Anthony Rendon will sit once again. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — If there is anything the Washington Nationals have learned this year, it is that a seemingly small problem does not necessarily stay that way, particularly when it comes to injuries. Earlier this year, for instance, Anthony Rendon fouled a ball off his foot and, after an optimistic diagnosis that seemed unlikely to require him to spend time on the disabled list, it was announced that he had a fractured toe that required weeks to heal.

So when Rendon took a pitch off the left wrist in Friday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs and continued to play, Manager Dave Martinez initially said his third baseman was fine. As far as Martinez knew, after watching Rendon play the rest of that game, he was.

But Rendon was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup and is not in the Nationals’ lineup for their series finale with the Cubs on Sunday night. Initial X-rays were negative, but the problem — officially a left wrist contusion — is obviously lingering. Rendon was not in any kind of splint or cast Saturday. But whatever the problem is, it is enough to keep one of the Nationals’ key right-handed bats out of the lineup as the Nationals take on recently acquired Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (60-57)

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto LF

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Mark Reynolds 3B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Matt Wieters C

Max Scherzer P

CHICAGO CUBS (67-49)

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Javy Baez 3B

Ben Zobrist 2B

Jason Heyward RF

Albert Almora Jr. CF

Kyle Schwarber LF

Willson Contreras C

Cole Hamels P

Addison Russell SS

Read more on the Nationals:

Dave Martinez reflects on past while moving forward in return to Wrigley Field

Brandon Kintzler didn’t appreciate portrayal as a negative Nationals clubhouse presence

Fancy Stats: Juan Soto’s historic year for Nationals should end in rookie of the year honors