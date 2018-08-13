

Greg Holland will return to St. Louis, where he was released after a disappointing four months with the team. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHICAGO — After Sunday’s devastating 4-3 loss on David Bote’s walk-off grand slam, the Nationals were presented with the added inconvenience of a late-night flight to St. Louis. They were set to land there early Monday morning before beginning a four-game series with the Cardinals, a series they begin 5 1/2 games back of the Braves and Phillies in the National League East — and somewhat demoralized after a crushing series in Chicago.

THE CARDINAL WAY

The Cardinals have found their way after the somewhat surprising firing of manager Mike Matheny last month. They have won five straight series and enter this one on a five-game winning streak, despite a rotation that lacks many of the familiar names and faces that populated it earlier this season. After a rocky season in which management questioned his effort, Dexter Fowler is now out with a broken foot.

But Yadier Molina remains. Matt Carpenter is hitting after a slow start to his season. Paul DeJong continues his strong season. The Cardinals own the fourth best OPS in the National League over the last two weeks. As of Sunday, the Nationals owned the best.

RENDON RETURN?

Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been out of the Nationals lineup for two games after he was hit with a pitch on the wrist in Friday’s game. He finished Friday’s game but was unable to swing pain-free this weekend, so Dave Martinez kept him out of the lineup. But the Nationals were lucky in Chicago. They faced two left-handed starters in Rendon’s absence, meaning Mark Reynolds could slide in easily to replace him at third base.

[Anthony Rendon ‘better’ but ‘still pretty sore,’ out of Nationals lineup again]

The Cardinals will throw righties in three of this week’s four games. Martinez said he hopes Rendon will be ready Monday, but if he isn’t, the Nationals will have to decide whether to place him on the disabled list or keep waiting. And they will probably have to turn to Wilmer Difo to play there against those right-handed pitchers, though Difo is a more natural middle infielder. Without Rendon, the Nationals lack one of their best defensive players and steadiest offensive performers.

HOLLAND AND THE BULLPEN

Greg Holland did not exactly compile an illustrious tenure as the Cardinals’ closer after they signed him to fill that role earlier this year. He pitched to a 7.92 ERA, working through and around injuries as he lost the closer’s job and was eventually released — a substantial concession on St. Louis’s part given that they committed $14 million to him for this season.

[Nationals sign veteran closer Greg Holland, but not to pitch late in games]

Holland walked in the go-ahead run in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Cubs, but Martinez has already had to lean on him for more important innings than anyone anticipated this soon. With Sean Doolittle and Kelvin Herrera still on the mend, he will likely continue to get chances to find his way — even as the Nationals cannot afford experimentation.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mon.: LHP Tommy Milone vs. RHP Miles Mikolas

Tues.: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP John Gant

Weds.: RHP Jeremy Hellickson vs. LHP Austin Gomber

Thurs.: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Jack Flaherty

