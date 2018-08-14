

Sammy Solis, seen here leaving a game earlier in the season, saw his ongoing problems crop up again in Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

ST. LOUIS — Sammy Solis has always been a part of the Nationals’ plans. The left-hander began as a starter with elite stuff, but couldn’t stay healthy. When he became a reliever, he battled inconsistency. Solis was on the mound for key moments in Game 5 of the National League Division Series in both 2016 and 2017, and things did not go well in either scenario. On two of the past four days, including Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals, Solis’s struggles have directly affected a game’s outcome.

Solis does not hide from these struggles, and has always been willing to answer for them. He never betrays shaken confidence and gives answers like a man who knows exactly what he is supposed to say and do when things go wrong. But he is struggling to correct the glaring problem, which is that lefties continue to hit him hard — more than 50 points higher than righties.

[Nationals get walked off again, this time in a disheartening 7-6 loss at St. Louis]

“I think the biggest thing with Sammy is he has a really special fastball that he can use up in the zone,” catcher Matt Wieters said after Solis surrendered hits on two low fastballs Monday night. “ . . . I think he was just getting a little too much on top of it. I think with all the new spin rate and new info I think Sammy probably is good because he can pitch up in the zone, and I think he was trying to go there, he just couldn’t quite get it there tonight.”

Solis’s issue is causing particular problems for the Nationals, who counted on him as their primary matchup lefty. Matt Grace doesn’t have the strikeout stuff or big fastball one normally associates with that role. He isn’t the kind of guy who can face a team’s primary lefty and strike him out, at least on paper. Besides that, Grace is one of the few pitchers in that bullpen who can be relied upon to provide multiple innings of effective work. Using him in a matchup situation limits his availability for those type of situations, and can potentially put more strain on the rest of the bullpen.

In other words, particularly until injured Sean Doolittle and Kelvin Herrera return, and until Ryan Madson is right, the Nationals probably need another lefty in their bullpen. Solis has options, and could therefore be sent back to Class AAA Syracuse for two weeks before being recalled in September. That move would allow the Nationals to recall Tim Collins or some other lefty in the meantime without losing anyone to waivers, though they would need a spot on the 40-man roster for Collins. Asked Monday whether they need to reconsider their plan for Solis, Manager Dave Martinez answered, “yeah.”

“He’s gotta get lefties out. I put him up against lefties,” Martinez said. “I know it’s not easy, but that’s his job, and he hasn’t been able to do that.”

Solis has always been a huge part of this team’s plans, and at times, he flashes brilliance. He is not the only culprit in a struggling bullpen that needs more help than a few roster moves can provide. But Solis has always been at the center of this team’s bullpen plans, which also means he has always found himself at the center of attention, for better or worse.

“You’ve just got to keep going. There’s really no alternative,” Solis said. “ . . . I’m not giving up. I’m not giving up on my teammates, and I know they believe in me. Obviously it’s tough right now. Every miss is being punished. I’ve just got to keep working and make a few adjustments. Maybe there’s one adjustment I haven’t seen yet. Just go back to the drawing board tomorrow and come back ready to pitch.”

