

Stephen Strasburg threw a simulated game Wednesday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde pitched in a simulated game Wednesday afternoon, about four hours before the Washington Nationals’ non-simulated game against the St. Louis Cardinals. They alternated innings, Strasburg throwing one, Fedde the next, facing hitters that included Spencer Kieboom, Wilmer Difo and Matt Adams.

Manager Dave Martinez watched from directly behind the turtle, the cage that surrounds home plate for batting practice. When it was over, he headed straight to Strasburg to check on him. Apparently, the answer was positive, as Strasburg received handshakes and fist pounds, seemingly just fine with how things went.

Strasburg received an injection in his neck on July 26, an attempt to rectify discomfort he said he had been dealing with for months. That injection came after a trip to Los Angeles to see a neurologist, which in turn came after a disastrous return from the disabled list in which he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings. That start was Strasburg’s only outing since June 8, when he landed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. The 30-year-old explained that the shoulder discomfort was likely related to the trouble in his neck, and hoped the shot would alleviate all those problems and allow him to return stronger than he had been all season.

Fedde, meanwhile, has been on the disabled list since July 5 with right shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old was showing signs of comfort in the majors at the time of his injury, and likely would have assumed Strasburg’s spot in the rotation had he been healthy enough to do so. Instead, Tommy Milone and others have patched together those starts. The Nationals transferred Fedde to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Tim Collins on the 40-man roster, so he is not eligible to return until a few weeks from now. Strasburg, meanwhile, can return as soon as he is ready, though both will likely need rehab starts in the minors before then.

