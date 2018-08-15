

Matt Wieters is hitting as well as he has all season. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — So much of the Washington Nationals’ recent history has been darker than expected, full of underperformance, injuries and the disappointment that accompanies them. But quietly, and admittedly rather subtly, one of their season-long weaknesses has looked stronger lately.

Catcher Matt Wieters is hitting much better than he has at almost any time as a National, and he entered Tuesday’s game with a .281 average over his past two weeks. That number will not blow anyone away, nor does it put him in the top of major league catchers in that span. But it represented marked improvement for a man whose average has hovered around .200 for most of this season. Tuesday night, he doubled and singled home the Nationals’ first run.

Even his outs look better, more line drives to the outfield than he hit early in the season and more deep fly balls than hapless ground balls. Wieters’s offensive decline was sharp and unrelenting after an all-star season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016 and through two sluggish offensive seasons in Washington. He hit .308 in 2014, and his average has plummeted regularly each year. This stretch is one of the first times Wieters has looked comfortable on both sides of the plate as a National, the first time since the first week of this season he is contributing regularly.

“It’s more visual and mental than swing-wise. Just trying to see the ball a little bit earlier and pick up release point better than I was earlier in the year,” Wieters said. “I think that’s the thing we forget about as we go through all this trying to get the swing right. We do a lot of work on it so it can be the reactionary thing. But right now it feels more reactionary than thinking about the swing, and it’s just trying to see the ball as early as possible.”

Wieters said he also has allowed himself more leeway in the box when it comes to pitch selection. If he doesn’t see the pitch as well as he would like, he no longer tries to pull a quick trigger at the last minute. He lets the pitch go. Even with two strikes, Wieters explained, if he doesn’t see the pitch well he won’t swing. He also is focusing on his focus, being more conscious with when he dials in his eyes on the ball and how diligently he studies the pitcher from the dugout.

The result has been better contact. His ground ball rate has plummeted and is currently 10 percentage points lower than his full-season average. Forty-eight percent of the contact he is making in August has qualified as hard by FanGraphs’ metrics, a dozen percentage points higher than his full-season average. Those differences qualify as substantial.

Seeing the ball “is something you kind of always know is important, but being stupid baseball players, the athlete perfectionist, you want to keep making swing changes,” Wieters said. “You have to be able to revert to ‘Okay, how did I play this game before?’ It was a lot more natural.”

The Nationals still rank last in the majors in catcher production this season, with an OPS 65 points lower than the nearest National League team. They considered dealing some of their most prized prospects to acquire J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins, a comment on both his status as an elite player at a scarce position and on their relative lack of production. Almost since Wieters signed with Washington two years ago, rumors swirled about the Nationals chasing other catchers to complement or even replace him. The Nationals targeted Wilson Ramos at one point before his injury. Realmuto has intrigued them for months, if not years.

“My goal is always going to be, if I’m in the lineup, if I’m not in the lineup, I’m going to try to help us win the game,” Wieters said. “Whatever that looks like, whatever team I’m on, that’s what I’m going to do. … It’s something I’ve had to learn over my career, that the personal goals get pushed aside, and it’s all team.”

Wieters’s contract expires after this season, and though the Nationals like his ability to manage their pitching staff, they seem unlikely to bring him back as an everyday option, if at all. Their minor league system lacks exciting prospects. Pedro Severino struggled offensively in regular big league duty. Spencer Kieboom is a reliable backup, but was never considered an everyday-type offensive performer. Raudy Read, who was suspended 80 games this year for using performance-enhancing drugs, is hitting .319 for Class AA Harrisburg and could be a potential option for the future.

But for now, as they make their last-gasp effort to climb back into the National League East race, Wieters is their best option, and he is finally finding some rhythm.

