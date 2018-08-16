

Jeremy Hellickson will undergo an MRI exam on his right wrist Friday. (Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Jeremy Hellickson didn’t have much to say about his wrist Thursday. He spent most of the hours before the series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals sitting on the couch, wrist taped, getting electric stimulation. When his treatment concluded, he wore a splint.

“Just sore,” said Hellickson, always short for words. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Hellickson will undergo an MRI exam when the Nationals get back to D.C. on Friday, giving them some guidance on what to expect from him moving forward. They have not placed him on the disabled list — and therefore have not added an extra arm to a bullpen that could always use one — because they think there’s a chance Hellickson could start in fewer than 10 days. An official diagnosis will tell them whether that is realistic.

“He would need to show us he can throw a bullpen, … which as of right now, probably not,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “The MRI will dictate a lot tomorrow.”

Hellickson’s next turn in the rotation would probably come Wednesday, assuming Stephen Strasburg slots back in Tuesday, which seems to be the unspoken plan. Martinez said the right-hander felt good after his four-inning simulated game Wednesday and will throw a bullpen session Saturday — all of which would have him on full rest for the first game of next week’s make-or-break series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Erick Fedde, who also threw three innings in a simulated game Wednesday, is scheduled to make a rehab start Monday, Martinez said. The Nationals moved Fedde to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, a move that cleared a 40-man spot for Tim Collins and was made before the Nationals knew Hellickson might miss time. Because of that move, he will take three rehab starts before he is eligible to return Sept. 5, at which point rosters expand and he can assume a place on the big league roster even if no obvious rotation spot emerges.

Meanwhile, another young right-hander might soon be available to help, too. Joe Ross, who had Tommy John surgery last June, threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed one hit in a rehab start for Class A Potomac on Thursday. Asked if there’s a chance Ross could pitch in the majors in September, Martinez said, “I think there’s a good chance.

“He threw well. They said he had good action on his fastball, which is good because that’s who he is. But he threw well. I think he’s got a couple more rehab starts. If he’s ready, it would be nice to have him up here in September.”

But neither Ross nor Fedde would be available to take Hellickson’s spot Wednesday, though the Nationals could just throw Tanner Roark on full rest that day with Tommy Milone on full rest to assume the next open turn.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (60-61)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Matt Wieters C

Tanner Roark P

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (66-55)

Matt Carpenter 1B

Yadier Molina C

Tyler O’Neill RF

Marcell Ozuna LF

Paul DeJong SS

Kolten Wong 2B

Harrison Bader CF

Greg Garcia 3B

Luke Weaver P