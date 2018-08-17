

Max Scherzer takes the mound Friday. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Eight days ago, the Washington Nationals embarked on a seven-game road trip fresh off a 7-3 homestand. They were 5 1/2 games out of first place with 47 games to go. Reaching the playoffs required work, but it was certainly possible. Just over a week later, the Nationals return home reeling.

After a 2-5 road trip, they are 61-61 and eight games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. The Philadelphia Phillies sit 6 1/2 games ahead of them in second place. They play them next, after a three-game set against the last-place Miami Marlins. There’s no margin for error. They must start piling up the wins immediately. Their postseason hopes depend on it.

RELYING ON MAD MAX

A month ago, Max Scherzer was not pitching to his atypical standards. He had allowed at least three runs in three consecutive starts. His ERA climbed to 2.43. For most pitchers, that’s more than acceptable. For Scherzer, it was a rough patch.

Since then, the right-hander has allowed five earned runs in five starts. He’s struck out 45 batters and walked six. His 2.19 ERA ranks fourth in baseball and second in the National League behind Jacob deGrom, his only competition for a third straight Cy Young Award.

Scherzer returns to the mound Friday night against a club that he held to one unearned run across eight innings on July 27. The Nationals could use a similar outing Friday to relieve a shorthanded bullpen.

BULLPEN BLUES

The Nationals’ bullpen was considered a strength not long ago. It boasted four relievers with considerable closing experience and a couple other quality arms. It had spent over a month compensating for a floundering starting rotation. It was reliable. That no longer is the case, not after Brandon Kintzler was traded, and Sean Doolittle, Kelvin Herrera, and Ryan Madson were placed on the disabled list.

Madson was the last addition, added to the DL with lumbar nerve irritation after admitting he had a problem when he allowed a walk-off home run in Chicago on Sunday. His injury forced the Nationals to turn to Koda Glover to close games just a week after he came off the disabled list. Glover saved Thursday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals, but only after surrendering a walk-off home run on Monday. The hard-throwing right-hander will retain closing duties until one of those three injured former closers returns, which could be a while.

BRYCE IS BACK

Bryce Harper had a .214 batting average at the all-star break, a shocking number that overshadowed his high home run total and career-high walk rate. His agent blamed radical shifts for the struggles. His manager insisted he would work through it. Harper remained confident.

A month later, Harper’s struggles are behind him. In 25 games since the break, which featured him winning the home run derby, the slugger is batting .352 with seven home runs and a 1.129 OPS in 25 games. The stretch has buoyed his batting average to .243 — the highest it has been since May 6. He is spraying the ball to all fields again, resembling the hitter who some have believed will garner a $400 million contract this winter.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Friday: RHP Dan Straily vs. RHP Max Scherzer

Saturday: LHP Wei-Yin Chen vs. LHP Tommy Milone

Sunday: RHP Pablo Lopez vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez