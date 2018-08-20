

Koda Glover, fresh off the disabled list, will be the Nationals’ closer for the time being. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

Koda Glover tossed one last warm-up pitch and, after shaking the brim of his hat into place, started toward the bullpen door at Nationals Park late Saturday night.

The digital clock above Washington’s bullpen showed 10:21 p.m., far closer to midnight than it should have been, and the importance of Glover’s appearance swelled with every minute. The Nationals, facing the last-place Marlins, had just tied the score in the bottom of the ninth inning. The division-leading Braves blew a three-run lead in Atlanta and were now trailing the Rockies in extras. The Phillies had already lost.

The Nationals, hoping to inch up the division standings, needed Glover to hold the score in place. But just weeks after being activated off the 60-day disabled list, Glover entered the 10th as the Nationals’ latest fill-in closer and gave up a two-run single in an eventual loss.b

Glover’s results have been spotty since he was recalled from Class AAA Syracuse 10 days ago: He yielded a walk-off home run a week ago in St. Louis, saved a game on Wednesday and followed up with Saturday’s extra-innings defeat. But the 25-year-old is being asked to juggle re-acclimation to the majors while closing for a shifting, spiraling bullpen that needs to stabilize before it’s too late.

[Boswell: After too many self-inflicted wounds, this Nationals season can probably be pronounced dead]

“I feel healthy for the first time in a year,” Glover said Friday afternoon, “but as far as repetition, I feel like I need more reps. I need more outings. With the reps, that’s what spring training is for, but I didn’t have spring training. So I have to get to where I want to be while I also closing games. That’s more than fine with me.”

He will likely stay in that spot until the Nationals’ bullpen gets healthier. All-star closer Sean Doolittle has been on the disabled list since July 10 with a foot injury. Kelvin Herrera, his replacement at closer, has been on the disabled list since Aug. 8 with a shoulder injury. Ryan Madson, Herrera’s replacement, is on the disabled list with back pains and is currently rehabbing in Phoenix.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Herrera could return this week. Doolittle and Madson don’t seem to be that close. That leaves Glover to pitch the ninth, the three innings he’s always wanted, as the Nationals start a stretch that will show if hope is fleeting or flat-out false. The Nationals sit seven games back of the Braves in the National League East, 6½ behind the Phillies and are 62-63 with 37 games remaining.

“I know it’s not the Doolittles, the Herrerras or the Madsons, but I’m proud of these guys,” Martinez said of his bullpen before the Nationals lost to the Marlins by 11 runs Sunday. “They don’t complain. They take the ball. They are giving us everything they got.”

When Glover started this season on the disabled list, the Nationals’ bullpen had a much different look than it does now. That bullpen was built around Doolittle, Madson, Brandon Kintzler, Shawn Kelley and lefty specialist Sammy Solis. None of those pitchers will be in the Nationals’ bullpen when the Phillies visit Washington this week.

Doolittle, Madson and Herrera could all return this season. So could Solis, who was optioned to Class AAA Syracuse after a pair of rough outings last week. Kintzler and Kelley will not, as both were moved at the deadline because the Nationals felt they were negatively affecting the clubhouse culture.

[Mike Rizzo ‘really likes’ the way the Nationals are playing (except for the losing part)]

Solis’s locker is now occupied by starter Jefry Rodriguez, Kelley’s by Greg Holland and Kintzler’s by Glover. The Nationals’ bullpen ERA was 3.66 at the trade deadline and has been more than a point higher since. Glover still does not feel like he is pitching as well as he can. After he gave up that two-run single to Isaac Galloway on a high cutter Saturday, Martinez noted that Glover could throw fewer cutters and more fastballs.

“It’s about how it sounds,” Glover said of what it’s been like to be thrust into high-leverage situations at such a critical point of the season. “I mean, this is why they pay me, though. I got to get the job done at the end of the day. They count on me and I should come through for them, and I haven’t. Two times.”

Glover has never quite found consistency at the major league level, but has long wanted to be the Nationals’ closer of the future. When he was drafted in 2015, he was asked to fill out a sheet and specify if he preferred to be a starter or reliever. He notched eight saves last year before a string of injuries sent him into 14 months away from the Nationals. That taste of the ninth only made the setback more frustrating.

He now has the job back by default, at least for the time being, and the Nationals’ margin for error has all but disappeared.

“You kind of become the forgotten horse,” Glover said of being on the disabled list for so long. “No one remembers you, no one remembers what you’ve done, it’s all about the present. So I’m so relieved to be back and getting the chance to close, regardless of the situation, is a great opportunity.”

Read more Nationals coverage:

Dusty Baker on life after the Nationals: ‘This was the toughest wound’

Nationals register just two hits in demoralizing 12-1 home loss to last-place Marlins

Stephen Strasburg to return for Nationals Wednesday against Phillies

Jefry Rodriguez rejoins Nationals’ rotation, sending Tommy Milone to bullpen