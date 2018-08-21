

Kelvin Herrera is back in the Nationals’ bullpen. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

At the end of a long afternoon of surprising roster moves, the Washington Nationals made the only one they were expected all along to make Tuesday: They activated right-hander Kelvin Herrera from the 10-day disabled list, where he had been since Aug. 8 with a right shoulder impingement. They now have their interim closer back, though they still lack their other key setup man, Ryan Madson, and original closer Sean Doolittle, both of whom remain on the disabled list and will for the foreseeable future.

To clear room for Herrera on the 25-man roster, the Nationals moved left-hander Tommy Milone to the 10-day DL with what they called “left shoulder soreness.” Milone last pitched in the Nationals’ 12-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, handling four innings in which he surrendered four runs. The Nationals moved Milone to the bullpen to allow Jefry Rodriguez to start last week. They will need a roster spot for Stephen Strasburg on Wednesday, which probably means Rodriguez will be optioned back to Class AAA Syracuse then.

[After standing pat at trade deadline, Nationals move Murphy to Cubs, Adams to Cardinals]

Herrera bumps Koda Glover and Justin Miller back to setup duties. The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 4.76 ERA in 19 Nationals appearances, a huge jump after posting lockdown numbers for Kansas City. He has never quite looked comfortable, never quite in command of his fastball the way his low walk rate with the Royals suggested he was earlier this season. Perhaps the rest will help him regain the dominant form that the Nationals surrendered three young players to acquire.

The Nationals also recalled outfielder Andrew Stevenson and infielder Adrian Sanchez to replace Matt Adams and Daniel Murphy on the roster.