

Daniel Murphy (pictured) is heading to the Cubs, while Matt Adams is returning to the Cardinals. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

In a stunning reversal that all but waves a white flag on their disappointing season, the Washington Nationals traded three-time all-star Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman and left fielder Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. The Nationals placed Murphy and Adams, as well as several other well-paid veterans, on waivers Friday.

A team, now known to be the Cubs, claimed Murphy Sunday, meaning the Nationals had 48 hours to work out a deal that is now pending a physical. They will save around $4 million in the deal. Infielder prospect Andrew Monasterio and a player to be named later or cash considerations are the return for Washington.

[Bryce Harpers and other Nationals were claimed on revocable waivers. Here’s what that means.]

Adams, 29, who played for St. Louis between 2012 and 2017, is heading back to the Cardinals.

Murphy, 33, signed a three-year deal worth $37.5 million before the 2016 season and hit .329 with a .930 on-base percentage during his tenure. He missed the first few months of this season rehabbing a major knee surgery, but has recently regained his old form and brought his average up to .300 for the season.

In dealing Murphy to the Cubs, a growing rival who beat the Nationals in last year’s National League Division Series, General Manager Mike Rizzo and his staff are acknowledging that this team did not take off in the three weeks since the trade deadline, and are trying to salvage something for the free agents-to-be on their roster. They also placed Bryce Harper, Gio Gonzalez and Mark Reynolds on waivers, according to a person familiar with the list, who said others might be on waivers, too. Harper, Adams and Murphy are the players known to have been claimed. Harper will not be dealt, according to a source.

The Murphy and Adams deals do not necessarily foretell a total sell-off, though it concedes two of the team’s most productive offensive pieces ahead of what would otherwise seem to be their final push. At this point, a halfhearted sell-off makes little sense, though the Nationals have never orchestrated something like this before, so little precedent exists to inform speculation.

