

Stephen Strasburg is expected to return this week against the Phillies in Washington. (David Kohl/USA Today Sports)

Since splitting a series with the first-place Atlanta Braves in early August, the Nationals have lost seven of 10 games to put their playoff hopes on life support.

If they are to revive their postseason aspirations, at least for a short while, winning games during their home series against the Philadelphia Phillies this week is a must. The Nationals welcome the Phillies after dropping two of three to the last-place Miami Marlins over the weekend — including a gut punch of a 12-1 loss Sunday. They will roll out their three best pitchers — Tanner Roark, Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer — for this homestand. Their chances of getting back into the mix in the National League East, however slim, rest squarely on their ability to win games — especially against those teams ahead of them.

They can achieve both goals this week, starting with Tuesday’s game; first pitch is 7:05 p.m.

CLINGING TO THE RACE

Washington enters the series trailing the NL East-leading Braves by 7½ games; the Phillies are a game behind Atlanta.

If the Nationals are to compete in the division down the stretch, they will need help from the Braves and Phillies — or, rather, the teams playing the Braves and Phillies. But these head-to-head matchups are more important with each passing game, especially with the Braves and Phillies not playing their best right now. The Braves were just swept by the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series in Atlanta. The Phillies are coming off back-to-back losses to the New York Mets. The Nationals did not capitalize on those losses, instead stumbling to their own. They now have a shot to redeem themselves in front of a home crowd that grew restless as Sunday’s blowout wore on.

The Phillies also are one of six teams ahead of Washington in the NL wild-card race, a chase in which the Nationals have yet to assert themselves. The Nationals head into the Phillies series seven games behind Milwaukee, the wild-card leader; Colorado and Philadelphia are a half-game behind the Brewers, and St. Louis was a game back, pending its matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers late Monday night.

[The Nats had the bullpen they wanted. Then flaring tempers and injuries tore it apart.]

STRASBURG RETURNS

Strasburg returns just in time for this critical series, and Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he expects the right-hander to start Wednesday. Strasburg has made one appearance in the past nine weeks because of two injuries: shoulder inflammation, then a cervical neck impingement following a start July 20. The neck impingement started to bother Strasburg during spring training, but he decided to pitch through it; he eventually received an injection to treat it July 27. The 30-year-old has pitched a number of bullpen sessions recently and threw a 70-pitch simulated game last week in St. Louis. He will now return to face the Phillies and righty Zach Elfin.

In 14 appearances this season, Strasburg has a 6-7 record and a 3.90 ERA. Martinez said Sunday that Strasburg will not have a set pitch limit.

“If he’s up there in pitches, we got to be careful,” Martinez said. “But he feels good, and he says he’s ready.”

Strasburg’s return gives the Nationals their three preferred starters to face the Phillies. Roark is 8-12 but has won his past five outings. Scherzer leads the NL with 16 wins and, aside from heading toward his fourth Cy Young Award, is generating buzz as an MVP candidate. His Thursday matchup with righty Aaron Nola (14-3) will be a clash of Cy Young contenders.

[Boswell: After too many self-inflicted wounds, this Nationals season can probably be pronounced dead]

BULLPEN HELP ON THE WAY?

The Nationals’ shorthanded bullpen has hurt them across the past 10 days, but a reliable arm could return this week.

Martinez said Sunday that Kelvin Herrera could come off the disabled list, which he has been on since Aug. 8 with a right rotator cuff impingement. The Nationals traded for Herrera on June 18 to bolster the back end of their bullpen. Before the trade, in 27 appearances with the Kansas City Royals, Herrera had 14 saves and a 1.05 ERA. He has not been as sharp with the Nationals (4.76 ERA, three saves) but will be a welcomed addition with Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson also on the mend.

Herrera had been the Nationals’ closer with Doolittle out with a foot injury. When Herrera injured his rotator cuff, Madson assumed the role. Now, with Madson out, the Nationals are relying on Koda Glover to pitch the ninth inning. Herrera’s return probably would nudge Glover into a setup role, a more logical spot since Glover had not pitched in a major league game since June 2017 before he was recalled from Class AAA Syracuse on Aug. 8.

On Sunday, Martinez indicated both Doolittle and Madson are further away from a return than is Herrera.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Tuesday: RHP Vince Velasquez vs. RHP Tanner Roark

Wednesday: RHP Zach Elfin vs. RHP Stephen Strasburg

Thursday: RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Max Scherzer

Read more on the Nationals:

Koda Glover is the de facto closer of the Nationals’ banged-up bullpen

Stephen Strasburg to return for Nationals Wednesday against Phillies

The Nationals have a new bullpen cart, but most of their relievers don’t expect to use it

Dusty Baker on life after the Nationals: ‘This was the toughest wound’

Juan Soto’s historic year for Nationals should end in rookie of the year honors