

Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals, clinging to life, activated right-hander Stephen Strasburg from the disabled list Wednesday to start against the Philadelphia Phillies. To clear a roster spot, the club optioned Adrian Sanchez to Class AAA Syracuse. Sanchez had joined the team on Tuesday to replace Daniel Murphy on the roster.

The transactions leave the Nationals with an eight-man bullpen and four-man bench, giving them an extra reliever after Tuesday’s rain-delayed victory taxed their relief corps.

Wednesday’s outing will be Strasburg’s first since July 20 and second since June 8. Strasburg had been on the disabled list with a cervical neck impingement, a problem that surfaced in spring training but he tried pitching through. He’ll return Wednesday with a 3.90 ERA in 14 outings having not made a rehab start, though he’s thrown various bullpens and logged 77 pitches in a simulated game last week.

“His last couple bullpens have been really good, electric,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “Just go out there and compete.”

[Nats GM Mike Rizzo defends Dave Martinez as disappointing season winds down]

Strasburg rejoins a team in an atypical situation. Trading Murphy and Matt Adams signaled the Nationals are focusing on next season, but sneaking into the playoffs, though unlikely, remains a possibility. After Monday’s win, the Nationals, at 63-63, stand 7 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East and 6 1/2 games from the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild card spot. With Strasburg and Max Scherzer on the mound to close their three-game set against the Phillies, the Nationals could narrow the gap before heading to face the New York Mets this weekend.

“It’s huge,” Martinez said. “We win a big game yesterday and today we get Stephen back on the mound so that’s a big lift for us. It really is. Hopefully, he goes out there and pitches a good ballgame. We win this game, we win the series already. And then we keep going forward.”

PHILLIES (68-57)

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Rhys Hoskins LF

Asdrubal Cabrera SS

Justin Bour 1B

Maikel Franco 3B

Nick Williams RF

Jorge Alfaro C

Zach Eflin P

Roman Quinn CF

NATIONALS (63-63)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Stephen Strasburg P

