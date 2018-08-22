

Wilmer Difo wis batting .240 with four home runs in just north of 300 at-bats this season. (Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports)

The Nationals traded away Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams on Tuesday, and one element of those moves is that young players will see more opportunities down the stretch.

That may matter most to switch-hitting infielder Wilmer Difo, who started at second base in the Nationals’ 10-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Difo, 26, will get another chance as the Nationals’ every-day second baseman with Murphy off to the Chicago Cubs. The collective return for both trades did not net the Nationals a short-term solution at second, and it is likely the team explores options in free agency this offseason. But Difo, who has been a utility infielder and fill-in starter across the last two seasons, still has an opportunity to prove his worth at the position.

In his first start following Murphy’s departure on Tuesday, Difo went 1 for 4 with a swinging strikeout and towering home run to right field. The win kept the Nationals (63-63) on the far outskirts of the National League East race, 7 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves with just 36 left to play.

[After holding their cards at deadline, Nationals get what they can for Daniel Murphy, Matt Adams]

“It seems like the door is open for me to take the opportunity and hopefully run with it as best as I can,” Difo said after the game through team interpreter Octavio Wilson. “I am happy about that, but I am sad a little bit that a good teammate is leaving.”

Difo has had two lengthy stints as a Nationals starter, first at shortstop in place of an injured Trea Turner in 2017, and then at second base when Murphy missed the first two months of this season. Both stretches showed that Difo has the glove to play at the major-league level, but he is still looking for consistency at the plate. Difo is hitting .240 this season with four home runs and 30 RBIs; Murphy was one of the Nationals’ most-reliable bats with a .300 average in 205 plate appearances. That is why the Nationals are expected to look for a second baseman in free agency this winter, and there will be a lot of possibilities.

The long list of available second basemen will include the Colorado Rockies’ DJ LeMahieu, the Minnesota Twins’ Logan Forsythe, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Brian Dozier, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Daniel Descalso, among others.

“[Difo’s] going to get a chance to play second, I would assume quite a bit, and there are a ton of second basemen on the market next year,” Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said as he discussed the team beyond this season.

The Nationals could give an up-and-coming prospect a chance at second base, especially when the roster expands to 40 players on Sept. 1. Adrian Sanchez was recalled from Class AAA Syracuse on Tuesday to serve as a backup infielder, though it does not seem like he figures into the Nationals’ future plans. Highly rated prospect Carter Kieboom has spent all his time in the minors as a shortstop, and Nationals Manager General Manager Mike Rizzo said the Nationals will not try Kieboom at second base this season.

Rizzo also indicated Tuesday that the 20-year-old Kieboom may not be called up once the roster grows.

“Carter’s never played second base in his professional career, so it would be unfair for me to do that at the big league level,” Rizzo said. “He’s progressed beautifully to where he’s at. He’s going to be in the Arizona Fall League as one of our premier players in the fall league. He’s had a lot on his plate. He’s had a terrific career with us, as short as it has been. His needle is facing north, and we don’t want to sidetrack that.”

In all likelihood, Difo’s start Tuesday will be the first of many as the Nationals close this season. He was solid defensively, as expected, making a nice over-the-shoulder catch and making every routine play. He also flashed his flare at the plate, smacking that home run to right, slowly walking out of the box as it darted into the second deck, then sticking his tongue out at the Nationals’ bench before rounding the bases.

When he got back to the dugout, Manager Dave Martinez was the first one to greet him before he descended the steps into a crowd of high-fives. Martinez slapped Difo hard on the back, and the two nodded at each other.

“At the beginning [of the season] he played quite a bit and did well,” Martinez said. “So you know I want him to go play baseball like he’s capable of playing and bring that energy every day.”

