Fourteen or so hours after igniting Nationals Park with a two-out walk-off home run, Ryan Zimmerman will watch his teammates try to finish a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Zimmerman is out of the lineup for the 1:05 p.m. game, a rest day that was decided late Wednesday night after his bat lifted the Nationals to an 8-7 win. The Nationals are always conscious of the 13-year veteran’s workload, and Manager Dave Martinez said that the quick turnaround played into the decision to sit Zimmerman for the series finale. The walk-off home run was the 11th of Zimmerman’s career, the eighth most in history and second most among active players. The 33-year-old first baseman has been hot in August, hitting .333 with six home runs in 63 plate appearances.

In his place, Mark Reynolds gets the start at first base as the Nationals match up with Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

“He’s got to do a lot to get going. We spoke last night and he was pretty sore,” Martinez said of Zimmerman before Thursday’s game. “Again credit, yesterday he was kind of sore and he went out there and played and obviously got a big hit for us.”

Martinez told Zimmerman he is only getting “a half a day off,” since he may use Zimmerman as a pinch hitter in what should be a tight game. The Nationals are pitting Max Scherzer against Nola, making it a matchup of two potential National League Cy Young Award winners. Scherzer, who leads the league with 16 wins, has also generated some most valuable player buzz with his pitching and contributions at the plate.

Zimmerman again proved his flare for the dramatic on Wednesday, a game the Nationals needed to cling to the few remaining embers of playoff hope. The veteran missed a good chunk of the season with an oblique injury and, despite his recent success at the plate, the Nationals are looking to manage his workload when they can.

“This is just part of our communication with him and other guys,” Zimmerman said. “I think it’s best that he doesn’t start the game so he’s available later on.”

Hellickson working back

Jeremy Hellickson, who went on the disabled list five days ago with a right wrist sprain, has thrown a bit in recent days but is still waiting for the injury to heal before doing more.

Hellickson said Thursday that he is still too sore to generate the torque needed to throw breaking balls. His wrist is not in a splint or anything of the sort. The 31-year-old pitcher is confident he can get back this season, and bolster a rotation that is currently rounded out by rookie Jefry Rodriguez, the struggling Gio Gonzalez and Stephen Strasburg (who returned from injury on Wednesday and gave up five runs in four innings of work). Hellickson is 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 18 starts this season.

LINEUPS

PHILLIES

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Rhys Hoskins LF

Asdrubal Cabrera SS

Carlos Santana 1B

Maikel Franco 3B

Odubel Herrera CF

Jorge Alfaro C

Aaron Nola P

NATIONALS

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Wilmer Difo 2B

Spencer Kieboom C

Max Scherzer P

