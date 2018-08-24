

The Washington Nationals took two of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies, which, at a micro level, is a good outcome. The Phillies are a playoff contender. A series victory is positive. But the Nationals need more than series victories. They need sweeps, especially against teams they’re chasing in the NL East and wild-card races, and they bungled an opportunity for one with their ace on the mound Thursday.

So the Nationals will head north to Citi Field at .500 again, 64-64 to be exact, for a three-game series against a team considered to be vastly inferior. But the reality is the Nationals are closer to the fourth-place Mets than they are to the first-place Atlanta Braves. Washington begins the series 8 1/2 games behind Atlanta and 7 1/2 ahead of New York with 34 to go. Last week, General Manager Mike Rizzo said he believes the division winner will finish with 88 wins. To reach that point the Nationals must go 24-10. A sweep against the Mets seems almost obligatory.

No deGrom, no problem?

The Nationals need every break they can get and they’ll catch one this weekend because Jacob deGrom, one of the two hurlers competing with Max Scherzer for the NL Cy Young Award, won’t pitch against them after Thursday’s outing against the San Francisco Giants. While Scherzer was holding the Phillies to two runs on two hits in seven innings, deGrom yielded two runs (one earned) on four hits. Both posted 10 strikeouts and four walks. And both got the loss.

Instead, Washington will face Jason Vargas, Zack Wheeler, and Steven Matz. Wheeler has been the best of that trio, and one of baseball’s best pitchers since the beginning of July. The right-hander has posted a 2.34 ERA over his past nine starts, holding opponents to a .557 OPS during that span. And he’s peaking now; he has a 1.13 ERA in his last four starts, compiling 37 strikeouts to six walks.

Harper staying hot

Remember when Bryce Harper had a .214 average at the all-star break? When his agent blamed teams’ constant shifts for his struggles? When people wondered if Harper would severely deflate his value on the free agent market? Then Harper won the Home Run Derby and became one of baseball’s five best hitters. Whether those two things are related is another matter, but Harper has spent the last five weeks terrorizing pitchers — an 0-for-4 performance against Phillies ace Aaron Nola on Thursday notwithstanding.

Entering Thursday, his .364 batting average since the break was third-best in the majors. His .441 on-base percentage was tied for second. His .655 slugging percentage was ninth. The difference? Let’s start with his batting average on balls in play. Before the break, his .226 BABIP ranked 159th out of 164 qualified batters. His .458 BABIP after the break entering Thursday led the majors by 24 points.

Harper is walking less (18.8 to 10.2 percent) and striking out slightly more (25.2 to 24.6 percent), but his line drive rate has jumped from 20.9 percent to 29.9 percent while his groundball and flyball rates have both dropped. Some of it is plain luck, too, and Harper has had more of it in the second half. The combination has been lethal.

Gio being Gio?

The Nationals needed Gio Gonzalez to come through with a solid performance in his last start, against the last-place Miami Marlins last Sunday. But he didn’t. He was ineffective, as he has been almost every five days since early June. He was charged with eight earned runs in 4 2/3 innings, pushing his ERA to 7.07 in 13 starts since June 9. Opponents have posted a .924 OPS against him during the stretch. He’s issued 39 walks in 62 1/3 innings. He isn’t getting away with mistakes as he so often did last season and in April and May.

As a result, expectations have dropped for Gonzalez. Manager Dave Martinez has repeated he only wants Gonzalez to keep the Nationals in games, not necessarily carry them to victories. Perhaps the Mets will be the antidote, though New York had scored the third-most runs in the majors since the all-star break entering Thursday’s games.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Friday: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. LHP Jason Vargas

Saturday: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Zack Wheeler

Sunday: RHP Jefry Rodriguez vs. LHP Steven Matz

