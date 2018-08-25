

Ryan Madson’s return appears imminent. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

NEW YORK — Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle, the Washington Nationals’ two best relievers, embraced in the visiting clubhouse at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon. It had been a week since they had seen each other, an eternity in the baseball universe. Madson was in Phoenix rehabbing. Doolittle was with the team rehabbing. Both are pieces the Nationals need, and they’ll likely get one back imminently.

On the disabled list with lumbar nerve irritation since Aug. 21, Madson arrived in New York on Friday night after spending the previous week with his trainer Jay Schroeder in Arizona. He reported to Citi Field on Saturday encouraged and is slated to throw a bullpen Sunday. If that goes well, he’ll likely come off the disabled list Tuesday in Philadelphia after a day off.

“I feel great. I’m excited. I’m moving really well,” Madson said. “Last week, I really worked hard throwing a lot of pitches into a net full-speed with no problems during those pitches.”

The 37-year-old right-hander said he threw every day off a mound into a net with Schroeder, who he credits for salvaging his career, controlling the electrotherapy machine Madson regularly utilizes nearby. He emerged with typical arm soreness; the back pain that was running down his leg had dissipated.

“I think it was the quickest way and best way to do it without throwing medication in there or covering up, a Band-Aid fix,” Madson said. “This is more of a functional fix.”

[Boswell: Nationals turn for home, and Mike Rizzo has a magic number in mind]

Madson’s stint on the disabled list was his second this season. A pectoral strain forced the first one. He also dealt with more-than-usual arm soreness from a heavy workload in mid-April, which required nearly a week off to recover from. Manager Dave Martinez said the healthy issues will compel him to increase communication with the veteran when he returns.

“This is a situation now where I really got to hone in and really bring him in and actually say, ‘Hey, honestly, where are you at?’ ” Martinez said. “Because he’s a competitor. He wants to pitch. But we got to be really careful. And we need him, especially the back end of the bullpen. He’s important, but I want him to be healthy. So I’m going to ask him, too, if it’s an every-other-day thing to keep you healthy and out there on the field, that’s what we’ll do. We got enough guys in there that can do the job.”

Madson will return to a bullpen that could use a bolster as Doolittle works through a slow recovery from a left foot injury. He’ll slide back into the eighth-inning role with Kelvin Herrera as the closer after spending some time as the closer before going on the DL, which concluded with him surrendering a walk-off grand slam in St. Louis. When he does return, the Nationals hope he’ll stick around. Madson is confident he will. Sunday is the big test.

NATIONALS (64-65)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Tanner Roark P

METS (57-71)

Amed Rosario SS

Jeff McNeil 2B

Michael Conforto CF

Wilmer Flores 1B

Todd Frazier 3B

Jay Bruce RF

Jose Bautista LF

Kevin Plawecki C

Zack Wheeler P

Read more on the Nationals:

Against a below-average left-hander, Nationals can’t rise above

Stephen Strasburg slated to make next start following successful bullpen session

Ryan Zimmerman’s 11 career walk-off home runs, ranked