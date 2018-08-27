

Bryce Harper and the Nationals need to turn Sunday’s offensive outbreak into sustained success at the plate. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The Nationals’ inconsistencies prevented the team from gaining ground in the National League East or wild-card races over the weekend as Washington dropped two of three to the lowly New York Mets at Citi Field.

Next up is the Philadelphia Phillies, a team the Nationals had considerable success against last week and one of the many clubs they are looking up at in the standings. The Nationals (65-66) enter the series 8½ games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Nationals also are 7½ back in the wild-card standings, behind a crowd of teams that includes the Phillies.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said last week that he thinks 88 wins would get the Nationals into the playoffs. That means they will need to finish the season with a 23-8 record, which seems unlikely given the team’s up-and-down play in recent games. The Nationals went without a run for 32 consecutive innings, from Thursday to Sunday afternoon, and then snapped out of the offensive funk with a 15-0 win over the Mets. Now their margin for error is razor thin, if one exists at all.

[Boswell: Nationals turn for home, and Mike Rizzo has a magic number in mind]

Another bullpen blow

Kelvin Herrera left Sunday’s win with what Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said was an injury to the top of the reliever’s left foot.

Herrera, who came on in the ninth inning of the lopsided win at Citi Field, fell to the ground while racing to cover first base and needed to be taken off the field on a cart. X-rays on Sunday night were negative, but he will undergo further tests Monday to determine whether there is ligament damage, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Martinez had said Herrera did not suffer an Achilles’ injury following the win. After the game, Herrera was using crutches to walk through the clubhouse.

The injury is another setback for the Nationals’ banged-up bullpen, which only recently welcomed Herrera back from the 10-day disabled list. That disabled list stint was due to a shoulder injury in his throwing arm. A season-ending injury for Herrera would be a tough loss for the Nationals, who are still waiting for closer Sean Doolitte (left foot injury) and Ryan Madson (back pains) to return to the mound. Madson could return Monday, Martinez said this weekend, and Doolittle is expected to throw a bullpen session in Philadelphia this week.

It would be a difficult development for Herrera, who is set to hit free agency this winter. The 28-year-old Herrera joined the Nationals by trade in mid-July. He came to Washington with a 1.05 ERA in 27 games with the Kansas City Royals, but his stock has dropped because of a string of spotty appearances.

Second opinion

The Nationals will get another look at Stephen Strasburg on Monday, when the right-hander is slated to start the series opener against the Phillies’ Zach Elfin.

Strasburg made his return from the disabled list against Philadelphia last week in Washington, and the results were not pretty. Strasburg gave up five runs on seven hits in just four innings of laborious work. Even more discouraging was the velocity of his fastball, typically in the mid-to-high 90s, hovered around 91 mph toward the end of his outing. Strasburg said after that start that he did not feel any effects of his recent neck injury, and he told Martinez that he “felt good” after throwing a 40-pitch bullpen session at Citi Field on Friday.

[Svrluga: Stephen Strasburg pitched for the Nationals. If only that happened more often.]

In the past week, the Nationals’ four other starters have turned in encouraging performances. Now Strasburg has a chance to prove that his discouraging return will not carry over, and the situation will be closely monitored by Martinez and Nationals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. In 15 scattered starts this season, Strasburg is 6-7 with a 4.23 ERA.

“We’ve got to keep an eye on him,” Martinez said in New York on Friday. “Make sure that when he starts hitting that peak where we feel like he’s getting tired and we got to take care of him, he’s got to be done.”

Uneven effort

From Thursday to late Sunday afternoon, the Nationals played frustratingly unbalanced baseball. Their starting pitchers were nearly perfect, from Max Scherzer to Gio Gonzalez to Tanner Roark to Jefry Rodriguez in Sunday’s 15-0 win over the Mets. Their offense did not score in 32 consecutive innings, the longest streak in Major League Baseball this season, and was shut out in three straight games (the first time such a streak has occurred since the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington).

That changed in the late innings Sunday as the Nationals took a one-run lead before erupting for eight runs in the eighth. That was the most runs the Nationals have scored in an inning this season. Then they scored six more in the ninth. The previous three days ended with wasted pitching efforts — Scherzer lost a 2-0 game to Aaron Nola and the Phillies; Gonzalez pitched seven strong in a 3-0 loss; and Roark continued his post-all-star break success, giving up one run in six innings, but was still tagged with a loss. The Nationals finally were able to reward a starter’s effort Sunday when Rodriguez pitched six innings for the first time in his career and did not give up a run.

That provided an encouraging sign heading into this trip to Philadelphia, especially given how flat the Nationals’ offense had been since back-to-back wins against the Phillies last week. It also was good to see Bryce Harper break out of a short slump. Harper was 0 for 11 with a walk in the three games heading into Sunday and was given a rest day; he said before the game that he has been sick for about a week. But Harper pinch-hit with the bases loaded in that eight-run eighth inning and smacked a three-run double. He stayed in the game and singled an inning later.

The starting pitching has been encouraging across the Nationals’ past four games. But the Nationals have only a 1-3 record to show for it, and the offense is on the hook for that. If they are to play any consequential games in September, they cannot afford any more dry spells from their offense — or from the power-hitting outfielder at the center of it.

Jorge Castillo contributed to this report

PROBABLE PITCHERS

RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Zach Elfin

RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Aaron Nola

LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Jake Arrieta

Read more on the Nationals:

Nationals finally end drought, then open floodgates in 15-0 victory over the Mets

Stephen Strasburg slated to make next start following successful bullpen session