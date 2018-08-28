

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is making progress in his road from a left foot injury. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Doolittle threw a 30-pitch bullpen session at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday and said it was his “best one” since he went on the disabled list with a left foot injury in early July. The all-star closer, who is working his way back from a stress fracture between his left big toe and the one next to it, is expected to face hitters in a simulated game at Nationals Park on Friday.

“I felt great today,” Doolittle said. “We’ll see where I am after I face hitters, but I feel good.”

At Citi Field in New York on Sunday, Doolittle threw a 28-pitch bullpen session that consisted entirely of fastballs. He mixed in secondary pitches Tuesday but did not know the exact breakdown (according to FanGraphs, Doolittle has thrown his fastball 88.9 percent of the time this season). Doolittle estimated he has thrown five to six bullpen sessions since going to the DL, and he said Tuesday that the first three or four had to be cut short because he had trouble pushing off with his left foot. He completed the last two, however, and was pleased with the results.

[Boswell: The Nationals’ lack of edge makes it easy to push them over one]

The Nationals’ bullpen could use Doolittle as the calendar flips to September, especially after reliever Kelvin Herrera went down with a Lisfranc ligament tear in his left foot Sunday. Herrera’s injury likely will keep him out for the rest of the season, though he is seeking a second opinion, and the Nationals are using a mix of pitchers in the ninth inning. Justin Miller notched his second career save in a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, and Manager Dave Martinez indicated that he could use a bunch of different arms to get the last three outs moving forward. Ryan Madson returned from the disabled list Monday, and Martinez said he wants to ease Madson back into pitching in high-leverage situations. Greg Holland, Wander Suero and Jimmy Cordero are other names Martinez has mentioned in the closer conversation.

Before he injured his left foot, Doolittle was one of baseball’s dominant closers with 22 saves, a 1.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings of work. Doolittle considered changing his mechanics to get back to the mound quicker but decided that keeping his same delivery was the best long-term plan. Martinez expects Doolittle to feel some lingering pain for the rest of the season but thinks it has become manageable for the 31-year-old.

“He’s one of the best, and knowing that you have him to close in the ninth inning is awesome,” Martinez said Tuesday. “He’s definitely missed.”

LINEUPS

NATIONALS

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Max Scherzer P

PHILLIES

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Rhys Hoskins LF

Asdrubal Cabrera 3B

Odubel Herrera CF

Carlos Santana 1B

Nick Williams RF

Scott Kingery SS

Jorge Alfaro C

Aaron Nola P

