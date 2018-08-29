

Bryce Harper is out of the lineup for the second time in four games due to a lingering illness. (Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals will attempt to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, but will have to do so without Bryce Harper in the lineup while the star outfielder rests due to lingering illness.

This is the second time in the last week that Harper is out due to illness, the first coming in the Nationals’ 15-0 win over the New York Mets on Sunday. Harper came on to pinch hit in the seventh inning of that game and finished 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI. He again will be available to pinch hit Wednesday. Michael A. Taylor is starting in Harper’s place in center field and will hit eighth in the Nationals’ lineup.

“He’s sick,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of sitting Harper. “He came in, he’s had a bad cough, and he’s been on medication. It sounds awful, so we’re just trying to give him a day.”

The Nationals have an off day Thursday, making it a natural time to get Harper some rest. Harper struck out three times in the Nationals’ 5-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday, and he eventually was replaced by Taylor in the ninth inning. Martinez said that was also related to the illness Harper is battling. The Nationals (67-66) are trying to win their fourth straight game and will pit lefty Gio Gonzalez against right-handed starter Jake Arrieta. They are currently eight games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East and six back of the NL’s second wild-card spot. There are only 28 games left on the their schedule.

Taylor typically starts more often against left-handed pitchers than righties, since the Nationals’ three starting outfielders are all left-handed hitters. But Taylor actually has a better season average against righties (.238) than he does against lefties (.216). He is struggling in August with a .135 batting average in 39 plate appearances, and Martinez is hoping he can turn that around against Arrieta and the Phillies.

“For me, just working good at-bats and using all his tools,” Martinez said of what Taylor can improve on. “I told him today, ‘Just go out there and have fun. Just try to help us win a ballgame any way you can.’ I always tell these guys that if you can do one thing successful to help us win, you’ve had a really good day. So just try to do that.”

Roster expansion

All teams will be able to expand their active rosters to 40 players on Saturday, but the Nationals plan to wait until the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs finish up their minor league season Monday.

Martinez added that top prospect Victor Robles could be called up for September and give the Nationals another option in the outfield. At this time last season, the Nationals called up almost every player on their 40-man roster, but Martinez said Wednesday that they have not yet discussed who will be in the mix this year. The manager also said earlier in the week that starting pitcher Joe Ross, who has been recovering from Tommy John surgery all season, could join the Nationals after Sept. 3. His last outing came with the Chiefs on Monday, and he gave up three runs while throwing 76 pitches in six innings. That was the most innings and pitches Ross has thrown during his rehabilitation process.

“We’re trying to get whatever guys we need to help. And also, too, some guys that deserve to be here because they had an unbelievable year,” Martinez said. “I like to give those guys a chance but we’ll see come Friday, Saturday. We’re going to have some talks and see what we decide.”

LINEUPS

NATIONALS

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Gio Gonzalez P

PHILLIES

Roman Quinn CF

Rhys Hoskins LF

Cesar Hernandez 2B

Wilson Ramos C

Carlos Santana 1B

Jose Bautista RF

Maikel Franco 3B

Scott Kingery SS

Jake Arrieta P

