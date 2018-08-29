

Greg Holland (#56) earned his first save with the Nationals on Tuesday night. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Beneath the confusion of the Washington Nationals‘ win Tuesday night was the ongoing game of musical chairs happening beyond the right-center-field fence.

That is where the Nationals’ bullpen was situated at Citizens Bank Park, behind the padded green wall, up a short flight of stairs and surrounded by flower beds in full bloom. The Nationals used five different relievers to secure a truly weird 5-4 win, and those arms accounted for four innings of one-run baseball after Max Scherzer exited after the fifth. Lefty Matt Grace was sharp in 1 2/3 innings of work, striking out three and surrendering a lone hit. Jimmy Cordero struck out the only hitter he faced. Koda Glover threw a scoreless frame and eventually earned the win. Justin Miller was given the ninth inning and, when he stumbled, Greg Holland came on to notch his first save of the year.

There were a lot of parts moving in unfamiliar ways. And that made it just another unpredictable August night for this odd assortment of relievers.

“They’ve been unbelievable, they’ve been wonderful,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of his bullpen after Tuesday night’s win. “We talk about it all the time, you’re going to be put in roles you probably never been put in before.”

The Nationals’ bullpen has been riddled with injuries this summer, and was reworked when the team traded Brandon Kintzler and designated Shawn Kelley for assignment at the trade deadline. All-star closer Sean Doolittle has been out since early July with a left foot injury. Ryan Madson missed time this month with back pain that hampered his ability to finish pitches. Kelvin Herrera is likely out for the season after tearing the Lisfranc ligament in his left foot against the New York Mets on Sunday. It has all left Martinez and pitching coach Derek Lilliquist with a puzzle to solve at the end of each game.

Now Madson is back from the disabled list, Doolittle is progressing in his rehabilitation and there is a chance for the bullpen to regain some stability in the coming weeks. Doolittle felt “great” after a 30-pitch bullpen session in Philadelphia on Tuesday and is expected to face hitters in a simulated game at Nationals Park on Friday. But until his return, with the Nationals on a three-game winning streak and inching into the National League wild card hunt, it seems that the bullpen will continue to operate by committee. The Nationals (67-66) are six games back of the NL’s second wild card spot with 29 contests left on their schedule, and four teams are ahead of them in that race. The Nationals face the Phillies on Thursday night before hosting the Brewers (73-60), who hold the second wild card spot, over the weekend.

“It started with the bullpen,” Scherzer said after the Nationals’ come-from-behind win Tuesday.

When Doolittle, Madson and Herrera were all on the disabled list earlier in August, Martinez briefly made Glover his fill-in closer. So after Madson returned from the DL on Monday, Martinez was asked if the 37-year-old would slot back into a ninth-inning role until Doolittle came back. Martinez said he wanted to ease Madson back into high-leverage situations, and added that Holland, Cordero or Wander Suero could get a chance to close. He did not mention Miller, who ended up pitching the ninth inning Monday night and notching just the second save of his career.

“I got all the confidence in the world in you,” Martinez said of what his message is to the rotating cast of late-inning relievers. “Just throw strikes. I tell them if you come in, don’t walk anybody, just pound the strike zone.”

Martinez then gave Miller another chance to finish off the Phillies on Tuesday, but he gave up a run-scoring double to Wilson Ramos at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat. That led Martinez to call Holland into the game, less than a month after saying Holland wasn’t joining the Nationals to pitch in big situations. The three-time all star led the league with 41 saves while pitching for the Colorado Rockies in 2017, and twice finished in the top 10 of AL Cy Young voting while anchoring the Kansas City Royals’ bullpen from 2012 to 2015. But when the Nationals signed him in early August, he had a 7.92 ERA in 25 innings of work with the St. Louis Cardinals this season.

He has since flashed his old self with the Nationals, giving up just one run in nine innings heading into Tuesday’s appearance. His work was short against the Phillies, as he got catcher Jorge Alfaro to fly out to center before Vince Velasquez left too early attempting to tag up. Velasquez was ruled out at second after a video review and Holland was at the center of a delayed, disoriented celebration around the mound.

That should have been an odd sight, given Holland’s season and the bullpen this team was supposed to have, one built around Doolittle, Madson, Herrera, Kintzler, Kelley and lefty specialist Sammy Solis.

Instead it felt normal — or as normal as it can get at this point of the Nationals’ season.

