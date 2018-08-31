

The Dodgers will be Ryan Madson’s fourth team. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Nationals continued disassembling their once-promising roster Friday by trading Ryan Madson to the Los AngelesDodgers, thereby saving themselves roughly $1.2 million in salary over the last month of the season, according to a person familiar with the deal. The return is not yet known.

The deal is the latest in an unprecedented process of unofficial surrender, and removes the current closer from a bullpen that has struggled without one. Madson just returned from the disabled list this week after dealing with lumbar irritation, and the Nationals placed him on waivers shortly after his return, the first moment at which he was eligible.

Any player who is not on a team’s roster by Sept. 1 is not eligible to play for that team in the postseason, which means Friday was the last day for contenders to consummate deals geared toward October. As a result, it is the last day the sputtering Nationals can sell their more expensive free agents to be. Both Gio Gonzalez and Matt Wieters, for example, have cleared waivers and are eligible to be traded.

But Madson, once healthy, seemed almost certain to go. Relievers with World Series experience are prized by those hoping to play in such a setting, and as maddening as some of Madson’s recent appearances have been — most memorably, that fateful night in Chicago when he surrendered a walk-off grand slam to David Bote — he is still throwing in the high-90s with a devastating arsenal when he is healthy. The Dodgers will be the 37-year-old’s fourth team.

The deal follows the somewhat surprising trades of Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and Matt Adams to the Cardinals, both of which the team refused to call salary dumps, but which amount to exactly that. The Nationals are 7.5 games back in the National League East and wild-card standings as they open a series with the Brewers on Friday night. Subtracting one more player seems unlikely to dislodge them from their season-long perch around .500. Getting themselves back under the luxury tax threshold could help them save more money to spend on potential free agent deals this offseason, as well as sweeten the compensation should Bryce Harper leave in free agency. Luxury tax teams receive a later compensatory pick than teams that are under the threshold.

Exactly where the Nationals stand on that front is not clear, though with the trades of Murphy (which saved them around $4 million), Adams (just under $1 million), and the deal that sent Brandon Kintzler to Chicago ($6 million between now and the end of 2019), they have saved more than $12 million in salary — or roughly how much they paid Gio Gonzalez for the past few seasons. In other words, they are saving a substantial amount of money, money General Manager Mike Rizzo indicated would be put back into the roster this winter. The Nationals will need to revamp their bullpen and their starting rotation, decide what to do with Harper, find a catcher and a second baseman, and potentially rebuild their bench. Every little bit will help, and all indications are that ownership does not want to flirt with the luxury tax threshold again next season. Twelve million in savings will matter.

That number could grow by midnight should Gonzalez or another free agent go elsewhere. Interested parties have until midnight to get players on their rosters to make those players eligible in October.