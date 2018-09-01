

Pedro Severino will provide the Nationals’ with a third catching option in September. (Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports)

The Nationals’ annual roster expansion began Saturday, as the team recalled catcher Pedro Severino and right-handed pitcher Austen Williams.

Those spots on the 40-man roster are open because of two trades the Nationals made Friday, the first of which sent reliever Ryan Madson to the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the second dealt Gio Gonzalez to the Milwaukee Brewers. Teams around baseball could expand their active rosters to 40 players starting Saturday, the first day of September, and the Nationals’ first pair of moves give them a third catching option and another arm in the bullpen.

[With Gio Gonzalez gone, what’s next for the Nationals’ starting rotation?]

Severino, 25, started this season with the Nationals and hit .171 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 63 games. He was sent down to Class AAA Syracuse on July 9, once starting catcher Matt Wieters returned from a hamstring injury and the Nationals decided to make Spencer Kieboom his regular back-up. Since then, Severino has a .269 average, six home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored in 33 games with the Syracuse Chiefs. He hit safely in his past nine games.

Williams, 25, has had a strong season coming out of the bullpen for the Chiefs and Class AA Harrisbug Senators. Williams was a starter for his first four professional seasons, all in the minor leagues, before converting to a reliever this season. He thrived in the new role with the Senators, pitching to a 1.41 ERA in 44 2/3 innings. He also was strong in two spot starts, giving up just one run in seven total innings across the two outings.

He was promoted to Class AAA on Aug. 2, continued to impress, and now has a chance to help a bullpen that has been taxed by injuries. If Williams makes an appearance with the Nationals this season, it will be his major league debut.

The Nationals will call up more players this week, as Manager Dave Martinez said he expects the September roster to take shape after Sept. 3. That is after the conclusion of the minor league season and will give the Nationals a number of options. Starters Joe Ross (recovering from Tommy John surgery) and Erick Fedde (shoulder injury) are nearing returns and could pitch Tuesday in the rotation spot that was occupied by Gonzalez. The Nationals could also bring up top prospect Victor Robles, who missed the start of this season with an elbow injury and is hitting .253 in Syracuse. Robles was called up last September and later made the Nationals’ playoff roster.

It does not seem like these September call-ups will have a playoff roster spot to shoot for, with the Nationals 7.5 games out in the National League East and 8.5 games back in the wild card race heading into Saturday night’s game against the Brewers. But the coming month could give these young players plenty of chances to prove themselves.

