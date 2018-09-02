

John McNamara waited years for a major league baseball team to return to Washington.

He attended the Washington Senators final home game on Sept. 30, 1971, and kept his ticket, faded by dust and time, in a desk drawer inside his home office. His wife, Andrea Chamblee, now describes him as “somewhat reluctant Orioles fan” who really wanted a Washington team to root for. McNamara loved baseball, its rhythms, its rules, how the season started each spring without fail. So when Nationals Park opened in March of 2008, three years after the franchise returned to the city, it became a special place in McNamara’s heart.

“It was always fun to come here and enjoy the magic of the park,” Chamblee said inside the stadium Saturday night, her eyes teary, her lips curled in a smile as she remembered how much her husband enjoyed each Nationals game they attended together.

On June 28, McNamara was one of five Capital Gazette journalists killed in a shooting at the newspaper’s office in Annapolis. He was 56 years old, a lifelong sports reporter who could write about any subject, recite Shakespeare and was always in charge of providing Motown music on road trips. In recent years, he and Chamblee had talked about what they wanted the other to do when they died. McNamara had lost a brother, best friend and his father in the last half decade, and that made him consider the future more than he may have otherwise.

Last year, McNamara and Chamblee read a New York Times article about a man who traveled across the country to flush his childhood friend’s ashes down the toilet of each major-league ballpark. McNamara joked that Chamblee should do that for him one day. She agreed to go to each stadium but not go near any toilets, so he simplified his request: “See if you can get them in Nats Park.”

That is exactly what she did Saturday afternoon, taking some of her husband’s ashes out of a small wooden box and sprinkling them into a flower bed beyond the left-field fence.

“I was dumbstruck, I thought they couldn’t possibly do it,” Chamblee said of the Nationals allowing her to spread her husband’s ashes in the ballpark. “I thought I was going to have to sneak it in.”

Chamblee did not plan to ask, not at first, not until a co-worker told her that the worst possible answer was a friendly “no.”

So Chamblee found a way to contact the Lerner family, who own the Nationals, through an online message portal for their commercial real estate business. When the Nationals processed the request, they thought it may be a prank and called some of McNamara’s former colleagues to check. No, they assured, “Johnny Mac’s wife probably asked that.”

Once it was approved, Chamblee started rounding up McNamara’s friends and family. Then his sportswriter buddies got word and wanted to come along. Chamblee told the Nationals that 20 people were joining her, but there were 35 waiting at the gate Saturday afternoon. Nine miles away at FedEx Field, as Maryland faced off against Texas, McNamara was honored in the press box with a name plate and flowers. That meant a lot to Chamblee, for McNamara to be recognized in the sports writing community, at the home of the Nationals and the home of the Redskins on the same day, because she knew it would have meant a lot to him.

“There had been lots of moves at his paper, and they ended up having to move him around a lot, because he was capable of writing about not just sports, but anything, and he could lay out [pages], he could supervise, he could take care of the photographs,” Chamblee said. “He was so sad about that, about how he wanted to be remembered as a sports writer. And it looks like he’ll be remembered as a sports writer now.”

As the ballpark stirred toward another game Saturday, and a harsh rain gave way to afternoon sunshine, Chamblee joined friends and family in the Nationals Park stands. She told the story about the N.Y. Times article and how she wouldn’t be flushing any ashes down any toilets. They all laughed. They all cried. They brought their own music, but the stadium speakers were already blaring some of McNamara’s favorites, including Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Then Chamblee leaned down and fulfilled a promise to her husband, lying his ashes next to a baseball field. McNamara and Chamblee used to come to five games a season, his schedule never permitting more, and it will never be the same without him. But now Chamblee thinks she will need to visit every so often.

“John told me to watch out for Juan Soto,” Chamblee said of the Nationals’ 19-year-old rookie left fielder. “He said Soto is going to be the next Bryce Harper. I’m going to have to see if that happens.”

And whenever she does, she can look just beyond Soto’s spot in left field, to a row of red flowers, to where the fence meets the seats, to one of the many spots John McNamara will rest forever.

