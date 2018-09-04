

Victor Robles is one of six players who will be added to the Nationals’ roster Tuesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ expanded roster will take shape Tuesday, as the organization is adding six more players for the final month of the season.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez announced Monday that they are bringing on pitchers Erick Fedde, Joe Ross, Austin Voth and Kyle McGowin, outfielder Victor Robles and infielder Adrian Sanchez. They join reliever Austen Williams and catcher Pedro Severino, who were called up Saturday, in bumping the Nationals to 32 active players. Teams can carry 40 players in September, but Martinez does not expect to get near that number.

The Nationals (69-69) are 7 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East heading into a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nationals Park. The Nationals are seven games back of the NL’s second wild-card spot, making September a good chance to assess how these young players may fit beyond this season.

“I want to see some of the younger guys play. I want to see them in high-leverage situations,” Martinez said Monday. “I want to see what they do and see what we have for the future. I really do.”

That approach could most directly apply to Robles, a heralded prospect who made his major league debut last September. Robles probably would have been called up earlier this year had it not been for an elbow injury. The Nationals instead called upon 19-year-old Juan Soto, who has put himself in the thick of the Rookie of the Year conversation with an outstanding summer. Robles will have a chance to prove himself as a future outfielder for the Nationals, which is even more pressing given Bryce Harper’s impending free agency.

Martinez made it clear that he wants to see Robles play in the coming month. His playing time probably will come at the expense of Michael A. Taylor, the Nationals’ fourth outfielder who is already getting limited opportunity with Soto, Harper and right fielder Adam Eaton starting every day. Soto made his 53rd consecutive start in the Nationals’ 4-3, 10-inning win over the Cardinals on Monday, and Martinez indicated that Robles’s arrival could get Soto some rest. Robles, 21, made 27 plate appearances last September and hit .250 with four RBI and six strikeouts.

“It’s going to be tough,” Martinez said Monday of working Taylor into the crowded outfield. “I want to see [Robles] play up here. It’s going to be tough. I have to find opportunities to get [Taylor] in, I really do, because like I’ve said, I love Michael and he’s really good. I know he’s had a tough time, but he’s still going to be good. He’s a Gold Glover in my eyes; I say that all the time. But I also want to see Robles play. It’s a good problem to have because these guys are so good.”

Fedde and Ross will be activated from the disabled list and are encouraging additions to the pitching staff. Fedde, the organization’s top pitching prospect coming into this season, will start against Cardinals right-hander John Gant (6-5) on Tuesday. Fedde joined the rotation earlier in the year but then missed most of the summer with a shoulder injury that landed him on the 60-day DL. As of now, he rounds out a rotation that also includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Tanner Roark and rookie Jefry Rodriguez.

The Nationals are still deciding how to use Ross, who has missed all of this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery he had in July 2017. Ross is a proven back-of-the-rotation starter and pitched a playoff game for the Nationals in 2016. Before injuring his arm in 2017, Ross was 5-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 13 starts.

If Ross makes his return out of the bullpen, he would join Voth and McGowin as potential long options for Martinez and pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. Voth made one major league start this season — giving up seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in July — and had a handful of shaky performances after returning to the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs. McGowin has pitched in Class A, Class AA and Class AAA this season, and he emerged as a reliable starter with the Chiefs. In eight starts with Syracuse, he went 3-2 with a 1.20 ERA in 52 2/3 innings. He has a 2.80 ERA in 141 2/3 innings across all minor league levels this year. His first appearance with the Nationals will be his major league debut.

The final addition is Sanchez, a utility infielder who gives the Nationals depth at a thin spot. After they traded Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs in mid-August, Wilmer Difo became the team’s everyday starting second baseman. But since Difo has been the Nationals’ utility infielder for most of the summer, they no longer had a versatile option off the bench, and Martinez once said veteran Mark Reynolds was the next option behind Difo at second. Reynolds was never called upon there, and now the Nationals have Sanchez to fill the spot if needed. Sanchez, who was with the Nationals earlier this season, has a .245 batting average in 98 career plate appearances at the major league level.

Regardless of how the Nationals fare this September, this batch of call-ups should give multiple looks into their future.

