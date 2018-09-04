

Joe Ross will rejoin the rotation Friday for the first time in 14 months. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The September additions to the Nationals’ bullpen can be best described with one word: starters. In part because the organization has had to shuttle many of its best minor league relievers to the big leagues already and in part because many of them simply didn’t perform well in their chances, the Nationals opted to add pitchers that are not used to bullpen duty to their enlarged September roster.

One of them, Joe Ross, will make his 2018 debut Friday, Dave Martinez announced with a smile Tuesday. Ross has not pitched since July 9 of last year, a few weeks before he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm. Ross threw 5 2/3 innings for Syracuse on Saturday and allowed one earned run.

Ross will effectively take the rotation spot that briefly was held by Jefry Rodriguez, whom the Nationals moved to the bullpen for the duration of the season. The reason given by Martinez is that Rodriguez has experienced a massive innings jump from 2017 to this season. The 25-year-old threw 57 total innings in 2017, a year truncated by his suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Between the minors and majors this year, he has thrown 141. Often, the Nationals try to avoid an innings jump greater than 30 percent for young pitchers.

[Additions round out Nationals’ September roster, give glimpse of future]

Martinez said he knows an argument can be made that Rodriguez, who has a high-90s fastball, curveball and change-up, could see his stuff play up in the bullpen. He even floated once-dominant Yankee Dellin Betances as a comparison in frame and stuff. But this month will be the Nationals’ first look at the righty in that role — one nobody in the organization has said they are legitimately targeting for him moving forward. Traditionally, if the Nationals believe a starter has the stuff to continue starting, they will not convert him, and the emergence of Rodriguez’s change-up as a bona fide third pitch likely means they will continue to see whether he can evolve into a reliable back-end starter.

Austin Voth will join Rodriguez in the bullpen, serving as a long man. Voth made one big league start in July and allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. Another right-hander, Kyle McGowin, got his first major league call-up after the 26-year-old posted a 2.80 ERA over 23 starts at three levels this year. McGowin was added to the 40-man roster with a spot created when the Nationals sent Tommy Milone, who had been on the disabled list with shoulder trouble, back to the Syracuse roster.

“It was a decision that we had to make. We kind of wanted to get another roster spot, and that’s all it was,” Martinez said. “We really want to see some of these younger guys pitch and see what we have for the future. That was a lot of the decision making, too.”

[Boswell: Nationals’ season has been a flop, but September still brings intrigue]

Seeing Voth and McGowin will require them coming out of the bullpen, where right-handed relievers have piled up in recent days. They join similarly inexperienced righties Rodriguez, Jimmy Cordero and Austen Williams as young options pitching to open eyes ahead of next year. Williams moved to the bullpen before this season and found success there; he threw two scoreless innings Sunday in his major league debut.

Two natural relievers, Trevor Gott and Austin L. Adams, did not get the call, which could be an indication that the team is trying to see as many fresh arms as possible. Both have appeared in the majors before with mixed results, though both remain on the 40-man roster and pitched until the end of the Syracuse season.

In their place, the Nationals will get a look at potential options for 2019. The bullpen derby will continue into spring training, not necessarily determined by anything seen in September innings, where the importance varies depending on the perspective of the one determining it. But Ross and Fedde could reassure the Nationals about their rotation depth entering 2019 — or convince them that they need to pursue a handful of outside options. In theory, the Nationals could enter next season with a rotation of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Tanner Roark, Joe Ross and Erick Fedde, but such a rotation does not leave much room for depth and is not as experienced as those around which this team traditionally builds. The front office seems more likely to pursue outside reinforcements and let Ross and/or Fedde (and the other starters they see this fall) provide depth. They almost always need that depth and were caught without enough of it this year.

Whatever happens this offseason, a handful of relatively unproven starters will be trying to prove themselves as September goes along. And the Nationals will be watching carefully to see exactly what they have waiting for the future.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (69-69)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Wilmer Difo 2B

Pedro Severino C

Erick Fedde P

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS (76-62)

Matt Carpenter 1B

Yairo Munoz 2B

Jose Martinez RF

Marcell Ozuna LF

Paul DeJong SS

Yadier Molina C

Patrick Wisdom 3B

Harrison Bader CF

John Gant P

