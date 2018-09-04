

Matt Adams is back at Nationals Park — as a Cardinal. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

When the Nationals played in St. Louis last month, homegrown Cardinal Matt Adams received ovation after ovation, a warm and multifaceted welcome from a fan base that considers itself the league’s best. When he stepped to the plate Monday afternoon, batting third for those Cardinals, two weeks after being jettisoned after just months as a National, he received a similarly warm reception from the Nationals Park crowd.

Adams did not speak to reporters after he was traded. He sped out of the clubhouse that afternoon, caught up in the chaos of the late August sell-off.

“I knew it was a possibility, just being a free agent and everything at the end of the year. But I definitely didn’t think I was coming back [to St. Louis],” Adams said. “It is what it is, but that’s baseball.”

Although he was struggling somewhat offensively at the time of the deal, he had compiled strong numbers for the Nationals in the first half, leading many who watch this team to call for him to start at first base instead of Ryan Zimmerman. But when Zimmerman returned and Adams lost regular playing time, he seemed to lose his rhythm. Entering Monday’s game, he was 3 for his past 32 and 10 for his past 66.

Still, even Monday morning, Pedro Severino was still wearing the T-shirt the Nationals had made for their former first baseman. (It read “Big City Doing Big City Things.”) In that clubhouse, T-shirts made in one’s name are the ultimate sign of acceptance, and Adams inspired his early this spring. He endeared himself to his teammates. He said D.C. endeared itself to him, too.

“I loved it. I felt like it was a good fit for me,” Adams said. “I got along with everybody over there. Gio [Gonzalez] took me under his wing when I showed up in spring, and I got to know everybody else. Being able to share the field with all the veterans over there and get to play behind Max [Scherzer] and [Stephen Strasburg] was fun. It’s definitely good thinking in my mind that I was able to play with those guys with a curly W on my chest.”

The Nationals’ offseasons almost always include a hunt for a left-handed first baseman to spell and fill in for Zimmerman, and this one will almost certainly include that hunt, too. Adams will be a free agent again, meaning the Nationals could try to bring him back. They paid him a very manageable $4 million last year, and his 2018 numbers do not necessarily dictate a major jump. For now, he is a Cardinal, back where he started and back in a pennant race, and he joins the majority of jettisoned players — excepting Shawn Kelley and Brandon Kintzler — to gush about their time in D.C. after an abrupt departure.

