

Victor Robles is playing in the majors again as part of the Nationals’ September call-ups. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The temptation is to look at Juan Soto and Victor Robles standing at adjacent lockers, joking and smiling, and see jersey sales and hashtags, division titles and all-star appearances. To dream of the next generation of this franchise that will not only prop open this supposed window but blow it to pieces with transcendent talent. To assume that Tuesday, when the Washington Nationals activated Robles and thereby put him and Soto on the same roster for the first time in their professional careers, is the start of a new era.

But so many things have to go right for that future to materialize that assuming feels irresponsible. Then again, so many things had to go right for them to get here in the first place.

“When I signed and I saw him working out for us and possibly signing with us, we always talked very well, and I always liked his humility, he was very humble,” Robles said Tuesday of Soto. ” . . . We’ve always talked coming up like, ‘Let’s play at this level together, and then imagine us playing at that level together.’ And now that we’re here it’s a little bit of a dream come true for both of us.”

[Nationals show glimpses of future but remain stuck in frustrating present in loss to Cardinals]

Soto was rummaging in his locker as Robles answered questions for a horde of reporters, sliding into the background for the first time this season. The scenario oozed of symbolism, as a reminder of the fact that Robles, not Soto, was rated as the top prospect in the organization for years. Had Robles not hyperextended his elbow in the first week of his minor league season, he probably would have been the man called up when the Nationals needed an outfielder in May, not Soto. After all, Robles had been in the big leagues at the end of last season and even made the playoff roster.

Instead, Robles spent months rehabbing that elbow before returning in the second half to hit .278 with a .742 OPS for Class AAA Syracuse. Soto emerged as a leading rookie of the year candidate, one whose premature arrival seemed to reassure those who follow this team that it could survive without Bryce Harper. Members of the Nationals front office always thought that way. They traded for Adam Eaton in case Harper left and they needed a veteran to pair with Michael A. Taylor and one of the two young prospects they believe had starting potential. Now they have both Robles and Soto — potential franchise cornerstones — one relatively unproven, one continuing to prove he has the tools to be a star.

But what stands out about the duo, the tantalizing part of the potential long-term pairing, are the smiles. Harper’s numbers do not translate to generational transcendence, but his star power elevates them. On a roster full of polite and pleasant homegrown staples, Harper stood out as an edgy guy who feared no one and never felt a need to filter. He is a showman, the kind of player to which fans gravitate and on which franchises build their personalities.

At 19, Soto answered a question in the third person, “just keep doing Juan Soto things.” As a September call-up at 20, Robles showed a flare for the dramatic and an unmistakable swagger, combined with the rare speed that turns everyday plays and hits into highlights. This duo has the “it” factor, so hard to define and harder to find.

“I’d definitely like to see them play together,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “But it doesn’t have to be that way. I could give Soto a day off against a lefty and put Robles out there. But we’ll see what happens in the next couple weeks.”

Even Martinez, who has seen plenty of prospects come and go over his many years in baseball, wants to see Soto and Robles play. In a season defined by disappointment, who can blame anyone for hunting hope?

[Additions round out Nationals’ September roster, give glimpse of future]

Soto and Robles, both natives of the Dominican Republic and products of the Nationals’ revamped academy there, work out together in the offseason. Their lockers, some of the smallest in the clubhouse because of their relative lack of service time, will sit next to each other for the rest of the season. Their personalities differ, Soto more businesslike, Robles more flashy, both endlessly confident.

As much as he and the front office might want to see Robles and Soto play side-by-side this September — a.k.a., the are-we-ready-for-life-without-Harper audition — Martinez will have a difficult task in finding room for Robles, particularly alongside Soto. Soto could use a day off as much as any National, as he has appeared in every game but one since he was called up in May. But he also is one of the Nationals’ most consistent producers and is pushing for rookie of the year honors. Tuesday night, for example, he passed Mel Ott with his 67th walk and has now walked more than any teenager since 1900.

Harper, meanwhile, is playing for a contract — maybe the biggest contract in MLB history — and doesn’t want to sit. Adam Eaton has established himself as a consistent producer at the top of the order, and he doesn’t like to sit out, either. In other words, Robles and Soto do not seem likely to appear in the same outfield a lot as September rolls along.

[Boswell: Nationals’ season has been a flop, but September still brings intrigue]

And assuming they will appear there next Opening Day ignores the wide array of offseason possibilities. If, for example, Harper re-signs with Washington, the Nationals could decide to use Soto or Robles as a trade chip to meet one of their other glaring needs — a starter or catcher, perhaps. Even if he doesn’t, and the path to a Soto-Robles combination is clear, nothing guarantees they will be ready for everyday duty. Soto seems more likely to repeat his success than most rookies who emerge like he has, in large part because his plate discipline amounts to a stiff-arm for slumps — but Trea Turner turned in a magical second half in 2016 and has yet to regain that form. Robles has yet to prove himself in the big leagues offensively and is a less patient hitter than Soto — though of course, an elite one in the minors.

Still, their promise is undeniable, as is the excitement the duo will bring to a month that has become one of the least meaningful in recent Nationals history. As they sit and chat and joke at their lockers, squished together because they have so little combined major league clout, their influence on the future of the team will grow. Fairly or not, they have been considered the future for some time now. They seem to have considered themselves that way, too. All that’s left is to fulfill the promise and become the next generation of homegrown all-stars and the pillars around which the future grows. How hard could it be?

Read more from Post Sports:

Mystics beat Dream in deciding Game 5, advance to WNBA Finals for first time in franchise history

Nike’s Colin Kaepernick decision might be calculated. That doesn’t make it wrong.

Redskins have built a less glitzy roster, leaving fans without a thing to wear

The Capitals started the Stanley Cup keg stand tradition. It’s likely to end with them, too.

From run-pass options to the West Coast offense: Breaking down all 32 offensive schemes in the NFL.

He spent his whole life working toward one goal: the big leagues. Then, it rained.