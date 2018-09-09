

Victor Robles would make his first career start as a leadoff hitter on Sunday. (Photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

There seems to be few bounds to what Victor Robles can do on a baseball field, with his blazing speed on the base paths, legs that take him all around the outfield, a lightning-quick bat teasing power that could blossom when his elbow fully heals.

It all gives Nationals Manager Dave Martinez a chance to experiment with the 21-year-old prospect, who is playing in the majors for the second straight September and coming upon increased opportunity this weekend. Robles started both games of the Nationals’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, playing left field and hitting sixth in the first one, and playing center and hitting fifth in the second. And now on Sunday, if the weather clears and a game begins, Robles will hit atop the Nationals’ order for the first time in his short career.

The Nationals and Cubs are set to match up at 1:35 p.m., roughly 13 hours after the doubleheader wrapped up Sunday morning. As of 1 p.m., the tarp was covering the infield and a driving rain was still soaking the rest of Nationals Park. The Nationals announced a delay shortly after.

“I’m still trying to figure it out, the sky is the limit with him,” Martinez said Sunday of whether he envisions Robles hitting leadoff in years to come. “He’s got potentially five tools, we’ve seen everything he can do and we’ll see where he ends up. But if he can get on base I mean it would be nice to have him up there.”

Just the chance of those five tools — hitting for power, hitting for average, fielding, arm strength, speed — makes Robles the Nationals’ most intriguing prospect and, by default, one of the brightest spots of this dreary September. But it is that speed, already apparent in everything he does, that could make him an electric leadoff hitter. Across this season and last, most of his starts have come as the fifth or sixth hitter in the order and he has a .206 average in just 39 plate appearances.

Now he can show where exactly he fits in the blueprint of the Nationals’ future, a question not limited to any number of answers.

“Just be himself,” Martinez said of what he wants to see out of Robles in the leadoff spot. “Work good counts, just get on base and have fun.”

When Robles joined the Nationals at the start of this week, Martinez was adamant that he would find ways to play him. That is not an easy task given the Nationals’ crowded outfield, with 19-year-old Juan Soto chasing the National League Rookie of the Year award in left, Bryce Harper carved in at center and veteran Adam Eaton hitting well as an everyday right fielder. Robles came off the bench in his first three games, Friday’s game was postponed due to rain, and now Martinez has used Robles instead of Eaton for three straight games.

That moves Harper to right field, a more natural spot for him, and leaves Robles to roam in left or center depending on who else is in the lineup. Martinez said Sunday that there are no injury concerns with Eaton, and that this damp weekend has been a chance to get the scrappy 29-year-old a couple days off. That makes it the second time in three games that Martinez constructs an outfield of Soto, Robles and Harper, a rare blend of power, speed and patience that may be fleeting with Harper’s impending free agency.

“He’s a veteran guy, been playing his tail off, this weather is not … it takes him a while to get loose,” Martinez said of Eaton. “I told him [Saturday] he was going to play [on Sunday], and I came in this morning and I decided you know what? Let it be as is. We got some young kids up here and I want to see them play, too. He’s good, he’s all good, he’s going to play all next week.”

Eaton is the Nationals’ usual leadoff hitter, so another day of rest opened that spot for Robles. Had it not been for an early season elbow injury, it is likely that Robles would have come up this spring when the Nationals needed to patch a few holes. The injury could have sapped Robles of some power — he hit just two home runs in the minor leagues this season — but Martinez thinks that will return when the winter offers more to heal. Martinez sees him smacking 50 to 60 doubles in the future, maybe leading the league in extra-base hits, playing sound defense and hitting his share of home runs, too. That’s the manager’s vision as of Sunday. That, of course, is subject to change, too.

The injury also opened an opportunity for Soto, who has sprinted with it, hit .298 with 16 home runs and left Robles to make the most of scattered starts and at-bats at this month. Those will keep coming for Robles, as often as Martinez can get them to him, and each moment will show what he can do. But if early glimpses are any indication, of what the Nationals can expect and hope for, the easier question may be what it is that he can’t.

LINEUPS

CUBS (83-59)

Daniel Murphy 2B

Kris Bryant LF

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Ben Zobrist RF

Javier Baez 3B

Addison Russell SS

Wilson Contreras C

Mike Montgomery P

Albert Almora Jr. CF

NATIONALS (71-72)

Victor Robles CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Juan Soto LF

Adrian Sanchez 2B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo SS

Erick Fedde P

Read more on the Nationals:

On Jayson Werth night, former outfielder reminds Nationals of better days

Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper do the heavy lifting as Nats sweep doubleheader from Cubs

What was with that crazy rain delay Friday night at Nationals Park?