The Washington Nationals sat through hours upon hours of rain this weekend, only to emerge with two wins against the Cubs they could not get when these things still mattered mathematically, when they fought so hard that weekend at Wrigley Field and could only emerge with one.

But now, the Nationals are eight games back in the National League East and wild card race, making their last swing through the three divisional cities they were supposed to rule. They begin the trip in Philadelphia, then have a one-day stop in Washington Thursday to play the Cubs one more time. They are fending off elimination and a once-unthinkable losing season, the latter of which matters a great deal to everyone involved.

WILL IT BE A WASH?

The forecast for Philadelphia this week is nowhere near as ominous as it was in Washington, but that’s like saying the Rockies are not as formidable as Everest. Rain is in the forecast every day, meaning the Nationals could be destined for more waiting. They don’t have time to spare for makeup games now, so any games will need to be made up in these three days — or potentially after the last day of the season, if the outcome still matters.

The Nationals are already exhausted from a weekend of waiting that has now eliminated their only off-day until the last few days of the season. Another grueling week would leave them even more frayed as they head home for that game against the Cubs — which is supposed to take place just as Hurricane Florence hits D.C.

FLAILING PHILLIES

The Phillies, once so promising, finally faded like most in the industry thought they might. They have now lost their past nine series of three games or more, struggling to find the consistency that buoyed them early.

Among those Phillies the Nationals will deal with this week is Wilson Ramos, their old friend who the Phillies secured for almost nothing in a move that seemed certain to haunt the Nationals. As the Phillies have faded, so has the sting of that Ramos move, though the catcher is hitting .385 with a 1.049 OPS in September.

YOUNG AND OLD

As the season continues to march toward its muddy conclusion, Dave Martinez and his staff will continue to balance the need to help veterans chase milestones while giving younger players a chance to showcase their talents. Martinez has already said he will find playing time for second baseman Adrian Sanchez against left-handed pitching, and sat Adam Eaton all weekend in favor of Victor Robles. Martinez has since said Eaton will play all this week, but he could try to find more opportunities for him by sitting Bryce Harper and Juan Soto — though both are chasing milestones of their own.

Harper has never had a 100-RBI season and currently sits at 91, close enough to reach should he play everyday for the rest of the season — particularly if he gets three games of at-bats at Citizens Bank Park, where he tends to hit the ball well. Soto is competing for Rookie of the Year honors and is hovering around .300 in a substantial sample. Both things matter in any season, particularly in one where winning in the playoffs is all-but-certainly not an option.

In the bullpen, Martinez has his closer back in Sean Doolittle, and with him an emerging late-inning option in Greg Holland, who can set him up. Koda Glover has stabilized in a set-up role, which is promising for the Nationals’ bullpen in 2019. Outside of those three, Martinez will look for opportunities to give recent call-ups a chance in the big situations he hopes can test them — as trying as the outcome can sometimes be.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Mon.: RHP Erick Fedde vs. RHP Jake Arrieta

Tues.: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Nick Pivetta

Weds.: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Aaron Nola