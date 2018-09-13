

Victor Robles will get his first chance as a leadoff hitter on Thursday. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Victor Robles was supposed to get his first career start as a leadoff hitter last Sunday, but the weather had other plans.

Rain washed away the Nationals series finale against the Chicago Cubs and Robles, the Nationals’ most intriguing prospect, missed his third start of 2018. He was then left out of the lineup for every game of the Nationals’ three-game sweep of the Phillies in Philadelphia. And now, with the Nationals stopping home for one day to make up that game with the Cubs at 4:05 p.m., Robles will get his first chance atop the batting order on Thursday.

“I’m very excited to see him lead off and hopefully he jump-starts us and gets things going,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said Thursday afternoon. “He’s an exciting player and if he gets on base things happen, so I’m looking forward to him going out there and playing.”

Robles’ biggest asset as a leadoff hitter, and maybe as a player, is his breakneck speed. In the 21-year-old’s second appearance of 2018, he raced around from first on an Adam Eaton double and slid headfirst to beat the tag at home. If he can find his way on in front of Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto, the Nationals can get him into scoring position with a steal or try to execute a hit-and-run. Robles made his major league debut last September and currently has one hit in 13 plate appearances this month.

On Thursday, Robles is starting in center field with Soto in left and Harper in right. It may not be the organization’s outfield of the future, given Harper’s impending free agency, but it is a dynamic group that gives the Nationals a dangerous blend of power and speed at the plate. Robles has flashed some power since joining the Nationals, but an early season injury has seemed to hamper that part of his game. Martinez expects that power to come back once Robles’ elbow has a full offseason to heal.

But for now, with the Nationals on a five-game winning streak, Robles’ biggest job will be to get on base and make things happen with his legs. That opportunity comes a few days later than first expected, but Martinez has told the budding outfielder that many chances lie ahead.

“I told him stay ready, and he’s a young kid full of energy, so he understands,” Martinez said. “Of course he wants to play, but I told him, ‘You’re going to get plenty of time to play, believe me, you’re going to play up here a long time. Your time will come, just be patient and be ready to play when you’re called upon.’”

LINEUPS

CUBS (84-61)

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Kris Bryant RF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Javier Baez 3B

Victor Caratini C

David Bote LF

Addison Russell SS

Mike Montgomery P

Ian Happ CF

NATIONALS (74-72)

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Adrian Sanchez 3B

Spencer Kieboom C

Joe Ross P

