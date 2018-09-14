

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) gestures after hitting a triple against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

After a quick trip to D.C. that was, thankfully, unaffected by Hurricane Florence, the Nationals head south to Atlanta for their last shot at the division-leading Braves, the team many thought would be chasing them this time of year, and not vice versa. They enter the three-game series 8 1/2 games back of those Braves in the National League East. A series win would not help the Nationals catch them so much as stave off official elimination, which means something in itself.

BEST BASEBALL OF THE SEASON?

The Nationals fly to Atlanta after an extra-inning loss to the Cubs in which they battled back and were ultimately undone by their defense, something that has caused them problems all year, but fewer lately. Still, the loss that snapped their first five-game winning streak since May once again included a comeback and competitiveness, hallmarks of the last two weeks of their season.

In other words, the Nationals are playing as well as they have at any point this season, which might be a product of the decreased pressure or a product of some hardened resolve. Whatever the reason, after a season of struggling to compile convincing performances against the Braves, the Nationals now have a chance to take them on one more time.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR SHOWDOWN

This series features a matchup of two of the best young players in baseball in 19-year-old Juan Soto and 20-year-old Ronald Acuña Jr. That duo has engaged in a heated race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award over nearly 100 games of sample size this season. Soto owns a .955 OPS, Acuña Jr. a .943. Soto is hitting .305 entering this series, Acuña Jr. .290. Acuña Jr. has hit 25 homers, Soto 19. They have scored 68 runs each; Soto has 108 hits and Acuña Jr. 107.

In other end-of-season accomplishment watches, Max Scherzer will continue his quest to chase down Jacob DeGrom and win a third straight NL Cy Young Award when he faces Atlanta Friday night. He trails DeGrom by six tenths of a run in ERA, but leads in strikeouts and batting average against. His last outing was a complete game, a few more of which might help him prove his point.

BRAVES BITS

The Braves just finished a 6-1 road trip, one of their best showings against the NL West in recent memory. Their magic number is 10 with 16 games to play, meaning a rough series for the Nationals could rocket the division race toward a conclusion. In addition to Acuña Jr., the Braves boast 24-year-old third baseman Johan Camargo who has three homers in his past seven games and has been a key part of Atlanta’s surge. Freddie Freeman, a legitimate MVP candidate who has made a career of beating up the Nationals, has not slowed his progress and is hitting .310 over his past seven games, .307 for the season.

If there is good news for the Nationals, it is that they will miss right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, against whom they have had good and very bad results this season, but will face right-hander Julio Teheran, who has served up more than a handful of Bryce Harper homers in his career and has never given the Nationals as much trouble as he has others. They will, however, have to face left-hander Sean Newcomb. With seven available starters, the Nationals have not yet said who they will throw against the Braves, but Scherzer will start the opener.

PROBABLE PITCHERS



Fri.: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Kevin Gausman

Sat.: TBA vs. RHP Julio Teheran

Sun.: TBA vs. LHP Sean Newcomb