The Washington Nationals have won seven of their last nine games and the next 10 days provide a very good chance to keep it rolling. The Nationals play five games against the last-place Miami Marlins and four against the fourth-place New York Mets.

That starts with two road matchups with the Marlins on Monday and Tuesday, which come after the Nationals swept the Philadelphia Phillies and took two of three from the first-place Atlanta Braves over the weekend. It would be fair to call this September success fruitless. The Nationals are 76-74 and still 7 1/2 games behind the Braves with 12 to play. Only an all-time collapse for the Braves — not to mention flawless play by the Nationals — could change the outlook of what has been a largely disappointing season. But it is never bad to win baseball games, no matter the standings or situation, and the Nationals can color the end of their schedule with encouraging looks at what may come next.

HARPER NEARS A MILESTONE

If you haven’t heard, Bryce Harper will be a free agent this offseason, meaning this could be his final stretch with the only team he has ever played for. And he is making every at-bat count.

In the last two weeks, Harper has hit four home runs, knocked in 13 runs, scored eight more, walked 18 times and has an on-base percentage just under .500. His two-run home run in the first innings of Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Braves was the 34th of his season. It also gave him 97 RBIs, putting him three away from reaching 100 for the first time in his career.

He could very well hit that number in Miami, especially since he will face two unproven right-handed starters in Trevor Richards and Jeff Brigham. It is possible that the Marlins avoid his bat entirely — Harper’s 118 walks are the most in the majors this season — but they could also attack him thinking they have nothing to lose at this point of the season (they don’t). The Nationals’ offense usually goes as Harper does, so it is no surprise that his current hot streak has coincided with success for a handful of teammates.

Marlins Park is a logical place for that to continue, for Harper and the lineup surrounding him.

CAN STARTERS BUILD ON STRONG OUTINGS?

Sporadic weather and a Tuesday doubleheader gave the Nationals a bit of a starting pitching conundrum this past week, and they solved it by plugging Jeremy Hellickson in for a Saturday appearance against the Braves. Now the Nationals will turn to rookie Erick Fedde and veteran Stephen Strasburg against the Marlins, two pitchers at far different stages in their career, but both looking for more positive signs following recent disabled list stints.

Fedde’s win over the Phillies last Tuesday was the best outing of his young career, and especially welcomed after he spent most of the summer on the 60-day DL with a shoulder injury. The right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, did not give up a run and finished with a career-high nine strikeouts to go with two walks. He is one of the pitchers auditioning for a spot in the Nationals’ rotation next season, and the Nationals will likely get three more looks at him this September.

Strasburg’s win over the Phillies last Wednesday was his best outing since returning from the disabled list in mid-August. He was hampered by a shoulder injury and then a nerve impingement in his neck this summer, but has been making progress in each of his starts since. The most recent one ended with this line: seven innings (his longest appearance since coming off the DL), one run, five hits, no walks and nine strikeouts.

Strasburg fastball has not yet returned to the high-90s, instead sitting between 92 and 94 miles per hour in August and September. He believes the velocity will return in the offseason and that he needs to find other ways to beat hitters in the meantime. As a result, he’s mixed in more off-speed pitches, throwing his slider or curve or change-up in typical fastball counts while not expecting to throw heat with two strikes. The results have shown that Strasburg is effective when taking that approach, and he will have another opportunity to polish it against the Marlins on Tuesday.

OUTFIELD ALIGNMENT

One of the biggest puzzles Nationals Manager Dave Martinez has to solve day-to-day is his starting outfield, which became one of those “good problems” to have when Victor Robles was called up at the start of September.

Martinez’s regular outfield of Juan Soto in left, Harper in center and leadoff hitter Adam Eaton in right is an obvious strength for the Nationals. But Robles is the organization’s brightest prospect and Martinez has been adamant that he wants to get Robles as many opportunities as possible this September. Robles started on Sunday, singled once in five at-bats and made a great play on a deep flyball to left-center that showed his immense defensive potential. In his previous start, a loss to the Cubs last Thursday, Robles accounted for a single, RBI, run scored, a walk, his first career stolen base and two eye-popping plays in center field.

If the last two weeks have shown a loose blueprint of Robles’ workload, the 21-year-old’s Sunday start will be followed by a few off days so Martinez can get his usual outfield back in the lineup. But Robles has made it harder and harder to keep him on the bench, especially since the Nationals only have so many more chances to evaluate him before the offseason begins.

PROBABLE PITCHERS

Monday (7:10 p.m., MASN): RHP Erick Fedde vs. RHP Trevor Richards

Tuesday (7:30 p.m., MASN): RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Jeff Brigham

