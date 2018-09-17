

Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark did not travel with the team to Miami. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

MIAMI — After he threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs Sunday and moments after some of his teammates had filed into the clubhouse after the final out, Tanner Roark barreled out of the visitor’s clubhouse at SunTrust Park in Atlanta with two large suitcases.

“Sorry, guys,” Roark said to reporters waiting outside. Starters address reporters after their outings as a longstanding rule, so his abrupt departure before he could do so seemed not only out of character, but inexplicable given most players don’t mind discussing things after a relatively successful day.

But Roark had more important things on his mind — namely, the birth of his third child, who is due this week. His family lives in the Atlanta area, so he was rushing off to meet them. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez told him to stay there when the team flew to Miami on Sunday night. He can rejoin them after the child is born.

“Having a baby is pretty cool,” Martinez said. “but the wife can always use some help.”

Roark would not make another start until Saturday at Nationals Park, at the earliest, so the Nationals can afford to give him some time away. Normally, a move like that would require placing Roark on paternity leave, but because of expanded rosters, the Nationals do not need to replace him with another arm and therefore have no need to make a move.

In other news, Victor Robles is starting for the second consecutive day and is doing so against right-handed Marlins starter Trevor Richards. Robles is hitting .150 in 24 plate appearances this season and has yet to display the kind of gap-to-gap power the Nationals expect he will have as an everyday player.

He has, however, showcased his defensive abilities and did so as recently as Sunday when he chased down what looked like a surefire extra-base hit in left center, then barreled into the wall. For Robles, the problem will never be making catches like those, it will be surviving them. He missed most of this season because of a hyperextended elbow suffered while diving for a ball in April.

That Robles is starting means that, once again, Michael A. Taylor is not. He has not started since Aug. 29.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (76-74)

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Wilmer Difo 2B

Spencer Kieboom C

Erick Fedde P

MIAMI MARLINS (58-91)

Starlin Castro 2B

Brian Anderson 3B

J.T. Realmuto C

Peter O’Brien 1B

Lewis Brinson CF

Miguel Rojas SS

Austin Dean LF

Magneuris Sierra RF

Trevor Richards P

