

T-Mobile chief executive John Legere is expected to lead the combined telecom company if T-Mobile merges with Sprint. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The man who will be chief executive of the new T-Mobile — if its planned merger with Sprint announced Sunday is ultimately approved — is well-known for his “Un-carrier” strategy that has helped reshape the wireless industry with such tactics as ending long-term contracts and adding unlimited data plans.

But he is also famous for being what could be called the un-CEO. Legere, T-Mobile's long-haired, brash-talking, Twitter-fighting, fuchsia-sneaker-wearing leader, was known for breaking CEO norms long before Donald Trump began bashing presidential ones. He wears track suits instead of Brooks Brothers. He openly trashes his rivals; most CEOs refrain from saying even their competitors' names. Ever the showman, he has made rap mash-ups out of his rivals' earnings calls, crashed a rival's trade show party and trolled competitors by skywriting customer complaints outside their headquarters.

While some have questioned whether Legere is a “marketing genius” or a “drunken boardwalk pitchman” who has “anointed himself the Dr. House of telecom, jamming a syringe full of adrenaline into the heart of the wireless business” (as Fast Company wrote in 2015), Legere has said the persona is “just me.” And he's clear that there's a broader strategy behind the social media jibes and stunts.

“This is no game. It’s a way of driving my business,” he wrote in the Harvard Business Review early last year. “Sometimes we’ll mock up an ad taunting AT&T, and I’ll post it on Twitter; because so many people will see it, we never even need to run it in print or broadcast it for it to have an impact.”

The proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, which comes after talks between the carriers were called off in November, would make Legere the chief executive of what would be the second-largest U.S. wireless company by subscribers. As Legere's profile is likely to rise even further if the deal goes through, here are five things to know about the telecom industry's most outspoken CEO.

1. Before bashing traditional carriers, he worked for AT&T.

Legere likes to call Verizon and AT&T — the two largest carriers — “dumb and dumber,” but he worked for AT&T for 18 years. He also spent time at Dell in Asia and led troubled telecom services company Global Crossing out of bankruptcy; he laid off thousands of employees before selling the company in 2011. Fortune reported in February that Legere draws some of his inspiration from Michael Dell, after seeing how a high-profile CEO can gain employee loyalty and free P.R.

2. He's had spats on social media with Sprint's CEO — and Donald Trump.

Legere is perhaps most known for trolling his competitors, and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure was no exception. Legere has said Claure should go back to the “kiddie pool;” Claure has called Legere a “con artist.”

But reports from 2015 show Legere also sparred online with the current president. After Legere complained about street musicians outside a Trump hotel where he was staying in New York, the reports say, Trump fired back with insults about T-Mobile's customer service. Legere then tweeted that he was checking out. More recently, Legere appeared to compliment Trump, telling CNBC last year that Trump has “got game” and that “he is ignoring norms that I ignored as a CEO.”

3. He's apologized for comments that have gone too far.

Though his brash approach earns him attention, it's also forced him to apologize when he's been seen as crossing the line. In 2014, after saying that his competitors were “high and mighty duopolists that are raping you for every penny you have,” he tweeted an apology. “I know I have a Rated R vocabulary, but even I can go too far. Sincere apologies to anyone offended last night.” Legere also apologized after using foul language in response to questions from the Electronic Frontier Foundation about a streaming service in 2016.

4. He gives out thousands of dollars in cash to call-center workers just to get them talking.

For all of his disruptive tactics in public, Legere is also known for upending the way T-Mobile's workforce was managed internally. He wrote in the Harvard Business Review that on his third day of work he changed a policy banning tattoos, had a line installed on his desk phone to listen in directly on customer service calls, and told a military veteran to contact him if he got any more pushback for keeping a photo of his platoon on his desk, which he'd been told by legal or H.R. officials he couldn't display.

He also gives out cash to employees at call centers when they ask him questions to encourage them to offer feedback.

“I know it's hard to be first, so I'll offer $20 for the first person who goes up,” he told AdAge in a story last month, saying he'd recently handed out $4,000. “I'll then double down and offer $100 to someone who sings a question. ... If someone asks a really good question, I'll give them my shirt.”

5. His side gig is an online video show called “Slow Cooker Sunday” that reportedly attracts more than 1 million viewers.

The same Sunday that T-Mobile announced its merger plans, Legere's Facebook page showed him in the kitchen making barbecue ribs in a slow cooker. The weekly online video show, which is usually streamed live from his apartment in Bellevue, Wash., or New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, is said to attract more than 1 million viewers. Though a hobby, it's also clearly a marketing tool as, Legere told AdAge that “it's become an incredible feedback mechanism for us,” saying he gets stopped by people who know him only for the cooking show.

T-Mobile CEO: Making BBQ ribs in a crockpot?!? Count me IN!! It’s #SlowCookerSunday time!! 😋 Posted by John Legere on Sunday, April 29, 2018

