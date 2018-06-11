

Howard Schultz kicked up speculation that he might run for political office. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Will he or won't he?

Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz, who said Monday he would retire later this month from the coffee giant he built, has Washington percolating over a possible presidential run. In interviews with media outlets this week, Schultz said he was considering a run for public office -- and didn't rule out taking a grande shot at the White House.

Asked directly whether he worried Starbucks' brand could get wrapped up in any political campaign, Schultz said in a CNBC interview that "there is an an anomaly here," noting "my connection and association with the company, we'd have to deal with that. But we're a long way from that."

CEOs have been speaking out more on social issues or wading into political topics, raising questions about how doing so could damage their company's reputation in an increasingly tribal and divisive marketplace. But a former CEO of a multinational consumer brand actually running for president -- diving deeper into public policy specifics, drawing scrutiny for past practices from political journalists, becoming the subject of opposition research -- could bring even more potential blowback.

Should Schultz run, "political opponents on both sides of the aisle, since he’d be in the primary process, will begin to tear apart every business decision he’s made -- how he’s traded his shares, every aspect of his executive decision making, his employee relationships," said Bruce Haynes, vice chair of Sard Verbinnen's new public affairs office in Washington. Whatever they found "doesn’t just reflect on him -- it reflects on the brand." For more on what a Howard Schultz campaign could mean for Starbucks, read here.

