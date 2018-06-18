

'Bullshit Jobs' author David Graeber (Photo by Marijan Murat)

Last week, Politico published a bonkers story about Solomon Lartey and Reginald Young Jr., two former "records management analysts" in the White House whose $65,000-a-year jobs entailed preserving the president's memos, letters, emails and papers for the National Archives. But under President Trump, Politico reported, part of their job became Scotch-taping papers back together that Trump had torn into pieces, an "odd and enduring habit" of the president's that some have described as his "unofficial 'filing system.' "

The story went viral, and one Twitter user noted the Scotch-taping duties were an unusual but apt example of the kind of "bullshit jobs" described in a recently published book by the same name. London School of Economics professor David Graeber, an anthropologist, Occupy Wall Street activist and self-described anarchist, has followed up his widely read 2013 essay about the pointlessness many people see in the value of their jobs — particularly those in clerical, administrative or managerial fields — with a radical, provocative book-length exploration of the phenomenon and what he believes are the political and societal consequences of its growth.

Graeber defines such jobs as those that workers themselves consider pointless — yet must pretend to be important as part of their job. After downloading more than 100 of the online responses to his initial article — quotes from which were posted in London Underground trains in 2015 — and making a public call on Twitter for stories about pointless jobs that produced more than 250 testimonies, Graeber studied the themes that emerged and followed up with respondents.

From those responses, Graeber produced a taxonomy of b.s. jobs he outlines in the book: "goons," "flunkies," "box tickers," "task masters" and "duct tapers." (The Scotch-taping records management analysts might be the latter — people whose job it is to unnecessarily fix the work of others.) In addition to explaining each type, his book attempts to describe the phenomenon, the impact of such jobs' proliferation, and what might be done about it. We interviewed Graeber about his book and ideas here.

