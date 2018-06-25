

CEO Brian Krzanich violated Intel's "non-fraternization" policy. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Intel announced Thursday that its CEO was stepping down after confirming he violated a "non-fraternization" policy that had been in place since 2011, revealing that its chief executive and a champion of its corporate diversity initiatives had a "past consensual relationship with an Intel employee."

Yet in the #MeToo era, more companies are adding similar policies or asking their attorneys to vet them, employment lawyers say, as they grow nervous about the increased scrutiny and mounting risks they face amid a deluge of sexual harassment cases being reported.

"We are seeing substantially more interest in this area," said Jonathan Segal, a Philadelphia-based employment lawyer. "I’m seeing more companies ask about them. I’m seeing more companies add them to their anti-harassment policies. I've seen more companies look at them in their codes of conduct."

Employment lawyers described a non-fraternization policy like Intel's, which limits sexual or romantic relationships between managers and employees they manage directly or indirectly, as relatively common. Yet many other companies haven't added them, or have avoided blanket policies that ban workplace romance more generally, because they can be difficult to enforce, bump up against today's more casual, round-the-clock workplace and may risk the employer seeming like "big brother" that doesn't trust its workers. For more on the policies and what companies are adding, read here.

